First-rounder Calvin Pryor sits due to wisdom teeth pain

Calvin Pryor is used to delivering the hard hits. But the Jets’ first-round safety was dealt a big blow over the weekend thanks to his wisdom teeth.

Pryor has had to sit out of team drills during OTAs because his face is swollen and in pain. On Wednesday he participated in individual drills without a helmet (due to the constant pressure on his jaw), but he spent most of his time standing on the sideline again.

“It’s very frustrating,” said the safety, who expects to be back next week. “I want to be out there with the guys. ...But I’ll get back out soon. I’m ready to get to work.”

Pryor said he plans to have three wisdom teeth removed.

Asked about the safety's absence, Rex Ryan said: “You talk about a passionate guy and the enthusiasm and everything else, you’ll see it. When he gets out there, you’ll see it. He’s going to miss a few days.”