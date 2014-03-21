Former Jets QB Greg McElroy announces retirement

Greg McElroy is calling it quits at the age of 25.

The former Jets quarterback announced via Twitter Friday morning that he’s retiring from the NFL after three seasons.

At this time, I would like to announce my retirement from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/b9cUHLPj70 — Greg McElroy (@GVMcElroy) March 21, 2014

McElroy, a seventh-round pick by the Jets in 2011, was released in favor of backup Matt Simms prior to the start the 2013 season. He was then signed to the Bengals practice squad.

There were just a few highlights during McElroy’s tenure with the Jets: He replaced Mark Sanchez in the second half of a barely-watchable 7-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals – an outcome that earned him the starting job the following week against San Diego. Unfortunately for McElroy, he was sacked 11 times by the Chargers, suffered a concussion and never played again.

He had just 31 pass attempts in two games for the Jets.

McElroy – who led Alabama to a National Championship in 2011 – set off a firestorm after his first season with the Jets when he declared their locker room was a toxic environment.

“It’s definitely not a fun place to be, I can assure you,” he said during an interview on an Alabama radio station. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been around extremely selfish individuals. And I think that’s maybe the nature of the NFL. But there were people within our locker room that didn’t care whether we won or lost as long as they got theirs, they had a good game individually. And that’s the disappointing thing.”

Jets coaches often praised McElroy for his intelligence, so it won’t be surprising if the former QB winds up pursuing a career in broadcasting or politics.