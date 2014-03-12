SportsFootballJets

Free-agent target Golden Tate signs with Lions

GOLDEN TATE Wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks UPDATE, March 12, 2014:...

GOLDEN TATE
Wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks
UPDATE, March 12, 2014: Tate has agreed to a five-year, $31M deal with the Detroit Lions. Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson

By Kimberley Martin

Golden Tate officially is off the board.

The former Seahawks wide receiver confirmed on Twitter that is now a member of the Detroit Lions. Tate confirmed to ESPN's Josina Anderson that he signed a five-year, $31-million deal that includes $13.25 million guaranteed.

Former Bronco Eric Decker is still perceived to be the top wide receiver on the free-agent market. On Wednesday he visited the Jets, who desperately need an upgrade on offense. But the question remains: how much are the Jets willing to give him?

