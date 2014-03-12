Free-agent target Golden Tate signs with Lions

Golden Tate officially is off the board.

The former Seahawks wide receiver confirmed on Twitter that is now a member of the Detroit Lions. Tate confirmed to ESPN's Josina Anderson that he signed a five-year, $31-million deal that includes $13.25 million guaranteed.

Former Bronco Eric Decker is still perceived to be the top wide receiver on the free-agent market. On Wednesday he visited the Jets, who desperately need an upgrade on offense. But the question remains: how much are the Jets willing to give him?