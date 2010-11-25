Game beginning to slow down for Jets rookie Wilson

Kyle Wilson is his own worst critic. He can be a bit too hard on himself at times, just as he was during his recent funk.

The rookie cornerback is learning that he can't beat himself up over every little thing, though. It's more about how he responds the next time he's put in that situation, something he's beginning to understand 11 games into his pro career.

"You've got to step back and sometimes just evaluate yourself and just make corrections," Wilson said. "I think over the past few weeks, I've just been trying to get better and focus up on my technique and put myself in better position on the field."

Wilson has had a roller-coaster first season, one in which he's fallen out of favor because of his up-and-down play. The 5-10, 190-pounder was drafted in April with the notion that he'd be the starting nickel back and punt returner, but after getting torched by the Dolphins and Bills, he was demoted to more of a reserve role. He has yet to fully regain his job and unseat Drew Coleman, who started against the Bengals at New Meadowlands Stadium last night.

"I think Kyle has done some good things, but he's been a little inconsistent," defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. "He's deserving of the role that he has right now and the snaps that he's getting . . . Drew has been playing at a high level, so our charge as coaches is to put our best 11 out there for us to be successful. Sometimes we feel Kyle is part of that and then other times we would prefer, depending on what we're going against, Drew to be in there."

Wilson is doing what he can to become the permanent starter. Perhaps nothing has been more beneficial than the extra time he's spending with defensive backs coach Dennis Thurman, who's trying to help Wilson with the little things. Thurman works with him after practice, trying to hone his technique and help him learn how to better play the ball - something Wilson wasn't doing enough early on, leading to his getting flagged repeatedly for pass interference.

They've also had several video sessions in which Thurman gets Wilson to better understand how to break down footage and use it to his advantage.

"Once you learn how to study film and things like that, things start to slow down and it starts becoming a little easier,'' Coleman said. "And I think that's what's going on with Kyle. Things are starting now to slow down because now he's starting to understand his position and knowing what's going on around him. That's the biggest thing for him. He's got to let things slow down for him."

Especially on special teams. He's averaging a modest 8.5 yards on 13 punt returns, in part because he didn't get any chances during the preseason. The coaches didn't want to wear him out while he was starting opposite Antonio Cromartie during Darrelle Revis' holdout.

"I just hadn't taken a lot of special-teams reps, and once the season came around, they put me out there and gave me an opportunity and I was kind of learning on the fly," Wilson said. "But overall, I think over the past few weeks, I've gotten a lot more comfortable.

"The big thing for me is just going out there and not thinking too much and just making plays. I think that's what I've been focusing on, and I feel a lot better."