Jets' Garrett Wilson being compared to Davante Adams

Garrett Wilson made it look so easy.

He got open in the back of the end zone. Aaron Rodgers, scrambling right, threw a laser to Wilson. The second-year receiver leaped and made a ridiculous fingertip catch with his back to Rodgers. Wilson came down and toe-tapped both feet inbounds before falling out of bounds.

It was the play of training camp for the Jets. The video of it went viral and caught Davante Adams’ attention.

Adams, Rodgers’ former top target with Green Bay, posted video of the play on Instagram and wrote, “These 2 bouta act up this year” with a crying laughing emoji.

The Jets hope Rodgers-Wilson can be an equally lethal connection as Rodgers-Adams. It’s quite possible. Wilson patterned his game after Adams when he was younger — he wears the same jersey number — and has drawn comparisons to one of the NFL’s best receivers.

“Davante is in a category by himself,” Rodgers said, “but this 17 reminds me of the other 17, as far as his ability of getting out of breaks and his quick twitch at the line of scrimmage, for sure.”

Wilson is a rising star and should benefit most from Rodgers becoming a Jet. Wilson set franchise rookie records with 83 catches for 1,103 yards last year and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He remarkably did that with uninspiring quarterback play and four different men throwing him the football: Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White and Chris Streveler.

Imagine what Wilson can do with an all-time great like Rodgers as his quarterback.

“That’s nothing I’m worried about right now,” Wilson said. “If we’re playing good ball, I feel like I’ll handle my business. If we’re winning games, if we’re moving the ball on offense, it will come naturally.

“I have expectations for myself, but at the end of the day those come second to everything that we want to do here. I’ve always been a believer if I go about things the right way, do everything for my team, it will take care of itself.”

Expectations are high for the Jets and for Wilson, the No. 10 pick out of Ohio State. Wilson showed the kind of receiver he could be in his return to Ohio in Week 2.

He caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets’ improbable 31-30 win over the Browns. The Jets came back from 13 down with 1:55 left. Wilson caught the game-deciding touchdown from Flacco with 22 seconds to go.

Wilson planted his flag as the Jets’ No. 1 receiver.

“We knew he was going to be special, and he just keeps elevating the bar,” Saleh said.

Rodgers also has used the word “special” to describe Wilson.

The 6-foot Wilson is a great route runner, has incredible hands and he knows how to create separation from his defender. Throughout training camp, Wilson was always open. ALWAYS. Even with Sauce Gardner on him, Wilson got open.

“Garrett’s incredible,” said receiver Allen Lazard, another ex-Packer. “I see a lot of resemblance as far as Davante. To me, Davante’s the best in the league, hands down. But there’s a lot of things that they do, mannerisms, personalities, abilities that resemble each other.

“I was able to join the team when Davante was really taking that next step in his career, kind of solidifying himself as a top receiver. I’m seeing a lot of those attributes in Year 2 of Garrett.”

Wilson appreciates that and it only pushes him to work harder.

“He was my favorite receiver growing up,” Wilson said. “I was always someone that loved watching the game and I tried to take a lot of things from what he did well. Man, he’s special. You can see the lab work that he puts in throughout the offseason and all through this time. It’s special to watch. I got a long way to go before I get to that point.”

Wilson is off to a fast start. He could get there even quicker playing with Rodgers.