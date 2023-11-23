Jets' Garrett Wilson looks to eliminate fumbles

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Garrett Wilson is dealing with an elbow injury that is definitely affecting him, but his recent fumbles seem to be bothering him more.

Wilson has lost fumbles in two of the last three games. He said it’s made him “take a hard look in the mirror” and pay attention to his practice habits because “it’s leaking” into games.

“I got to have better ball security,” Wilson said. “I’ve been lax with it in my career so far. Luckily, I can fix it. I feel like the book is out on me. They’re not worried about tackling me as much as they are tackling the ball. They did a good job with that. I’ve been fixing it.”

Wilson will continue to play through the pain in his elbow, though. He suffered the injury in Week 10 against the Raiders.

“I hurt it for sure,” he said. “It’s there. I know what I’m getting into.”

But Wilson said, “It’s all right. We’re rocking this week.”

Wilson doesn’t believe he will need a procedure after the season.

“I hope not, man,” Wilson said. “Depending on how this thing plays out… right now I’m not in a spot where I would need surgery. I haven’t been told that. The way I see it, as long as I stay healthy out there and stay where I’m at, I won’t. Time will heal it. Right now there’s no time so right now I got to get to it.”

Injury report

Left tackle Mekhi Becton’s ankle was heavily taped and he was not participating in the part of practice open to the media. He was listed as limited on the injury report. Becton is trying to play Friday.

Nickelback Michael Carter (hamstring) did not practice. He likely will miss a second straight game.

Two-minute drill

The Jets released offensive lineman Dennis Kelly. That could have been done to clear a roster spot for right guard Xavier Newman, who is out of practice squad elevations. … C.J. Mosley is the Jets nominee for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. … Solomon Thomas won the 2023 Heisman Humanitarian Award for the work of his foundation – The Defensive Line. It focuses on ending youth suicide and the importance of mental health. … The Jets signed defensive lineman Tanzel Smart to the practice squad.