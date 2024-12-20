FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets have lost a lot in the three years since drafting Garrett Wilson. Now they could be in danger of losing the star receiver.

Wilson still is on his rookie deal and under contract for 2025, but there are rumblings that he could seek a trade during the offseason. He did nothing to quiet those rumors on Thursday.

When asked if he would like to remain with the Jets long term if they offer him an extension this offseason, he didn’t say yes.

“I don’t know, man,” he said. “If they do, I would be blessed and that would be awesome. I love the Jets. At the end of the day, they’re the ones who believed in me . . . but I can’t be worried about all that. Just go and finish these three games the right way.”

Wilson was asked multiple times and different ways about whether he wants to remain with the Jets, and he wouldn’t answer directly.

The Jets drafted Wilson 10th overall in 2022, and he has been their best offensive player in that time. He needs 67 yards to become the second Jet ever to record three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons (George Sauer is the other).

Playing with Aaron Rodgers, Wilson is well on his way to the best season of his career, but those numbers don’t mean as much to him as winning does. The Jets are 18-30, including 4-10 this season, since drafting him.

Wilson has described last season as “the worst year of my life,” and although he hasn’t said anything to that effect this year, it’s apparent that the losing is taking a toll on him.

A fiery and intense competitor, Wilson has displayed body language that shows how frustrated he is. He’s also had several blow-ups on the sideline that make onlookers believe he’s miserable and doesn’t want to remain a Jet.

The latest came last Sunday in Jacksonville when he was seen in an animated conversation with receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. Wilson told him that when there’s one-on-one coverage, they should throw him a fade pass.

Wilson tried to downplay it.

“It’s honestly not that serious,” he said. “It’s kind of finding what we can do to win the game. It might look a certain way, but it’s nothing to really bounce back from. I’m all good. I may speak on my feelings a little differently than most.”

He added, “It’s not as serious as being miserable. It’s just trying to win a game, trying to get points every time we can. I might be messed up in the head because I feel like if we ever don’t score, we’re not doing enough. Maybe I should chill out a little bit.’’

Passing game coordinator Todd Downing called Wilson “an elite competitor” and said too much was made of that sideline exchange.

“Garrett just wants the ball any time he’s got an opportunity to help score points,” Downing said. “It was quickly over and moved on from.”

Wilson’s future is a bigger concern for the Jets, especially if he believes things won’t change.

The Jets have not been able to establish a winning culture. They fired coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas earlier this season, but Wilson said he doesn’t need to see who is running the Jets before making any decisions on his future.

“I don’t need to see nothing,” Wilson said. “The Jets are a team that believed in me and all. Just being where my feet at. I’m not going to really speak on all that. Just being where my feet at, going about these three games the right way. I want to win to finish out this season and feel good about it going into the offseason, as good as we can. That’s where my focus is.”

He also declined to answer when asked if the new regime and the quarterback will have any bearing on his future.

“I’m not going to really speak on all that,” he said. “I’m just worried about what we got going on these last three weeks, as I’ve said.”