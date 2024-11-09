Garrett Wilson still was dejected and disgusted with himself the day after the Jets’ Sunday night loss in Pittsburgh three weeks ago. His position coach, Shawn Jefferson, saw Wilson was hurting.

“He was really down and really blamed himself for the game,” Jefferson said. “We get in the meetings and I’m like, ‘He looks like he’s still in a trance.’ I said, ‘Hey, snap out of it. You didn’t lose this game, bro.’”

Aaron Rodgers’ pass bounced off Wilson's chest and into the arms of Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop, a huge momentum play at a time when it was a one-point game. It set up a Pittsburgh touchdown, and the Jets lost by 22.

It was a total team meltdown, but Wilson put everything on himself. He used some colorful words to describe his play right after the game and still was feeling it the next day.

The ultra-competitive Wilson takes losing harder than most in the Jets’ locker room. If he doesn’t play well or makes a mistake, he beats himself up.

Jefferson knows the type. He's a former NFL receiver who played for Bill Parcells before becoming a long-time receiver coach. Jefferson has coached some talented players, including Calvin Johnson with the Lions, and said they all have a similar trait.

“All the great ones are hard on themselves,” Jefferson said. “They hold themselves to a higher standard.”

Jefferson used this opportunity to correct and teach. He asked Wilson what he did wrong and then made sure he drummed the fix home while also reminding the young receiver that he’s still a “bad” man in a good way.

“I should have attacked the ball with my hands,” Wilson told Jefferson.

“Absolutely,” Jefferson responded before reiterating to Wilson that he has to extend his hands and not allow the football to get to his body.

“Next time around, attack it,” Jefferson said. “[Expletive] happens. You got to go on to the next play. I told him never forget when you have bad plays like that or you think you cost us the game, you didn’t.

“Whenever you get in those situations like that, it seems like the world is falling, don’t forget who you are. Say you’re that bad [expletive] that we drafted number whatever. Never forget who you are as a player. That’s how you bounce back.”

Wilson definitely bounced back. He went from probably the lowest moment in his three-year NFL career to his greatest.

Wilson made the NFL Catch of the Year in the Jets' win over Houston on Halloween. He jumped high in the air, caught Rodgers’ pass with one hand, came down and got his shin inbounds in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

What does Wilson have planned for an encore in Sunday’s game in Arizona?

“Hopefully just a dub,” he said. “We’ve got to find ways to stack some wins.”

The way Wilson leaped to snare the ball, with his legs spread and football in hand, reminded some of Michael Jordan’s iconic Nike Jumpman logo.

The Jets immortalized the catch on a T-shirt that they handed to players in the locker room.

“I told him he might get kicked from Adidas after that one," Davante Adams said. "That one looked like he's headed over to Jumpman with me.”

Rodgers said, “You don't expect it to be a Jumpman highlight catch every single time, but just store that one away in the old memory bank for sure.”

Right after the game, Wilson said of his catch, “That’s a good one.”

He had two touchdown grabs that day, both one-handed catches that Wilson brought to his body. It made up for Pittsburgh for sure.

Wilson tried to downplay it, though. He called this “just another week” despite all the attention he received and so many people reaching out to him

“You got to take that for what it is and keep rolling,” he said. “The reality of it is as soon as you do something wrong, they’re on the other side. So I never look into it too much whether it’s good or bad. It’s just, let’s roll. Get on to the next week because that’s how you make a name for yourself in this league: Do it consistently.”

The truth is if the Jets get back in the playoff race, Wilson’s catch could be the catalyst. Jefferson said it gave everyone “a jolt in the arm” and “definitely was a game-changer.” Maybe a season-changer, too. After experiencing so many lows this season, that play galvanized the Jets and lifted everyone’s spirits, including Wilson's.

“This game is best played with joy, and Garrett has the special ability to make those around him joyful with the way he plays,” offensive play-caller Todd Downing said. “To be a part of that, to be able to see it in person and to see him go make those plays is pretty unique. You see what it does to the team. The whole sideline erupts.”

Jefferson might have been the happiest for Wilson.

“Hell of a play by the kid. Just so happy for him because he’s been working his butt off,” he said. “It was good to see him go up and attack the ball.”