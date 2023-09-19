Jets' Garrett Wilson calls New England losing streak 'unacceptable'

The last time the Jets beat the New England Patriots Garrett Wilson was just 15 years old. The star receiver called that “unacceptable” and said this Jets’ team needs to be the one that ends that 14-game losing streak.

“It's time that things change around here," Wilson said during his weekly appearance on ESPN New York's "Bart & Hahn Show" on Tuesday. “I don't like talking about it too much, but that’s one of the first steps. Fourteen straight is unacceptable. That's unacceptable. I'm 0-2 against them. That's unacceptable."

The 23-year-old Wilson and the Jets (1-1) will get their chance this week to snap that skid this week. Bill Belichick’s team will visit MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots come into MetLife winless, but favored in the game. They haven’t lost to the Jets since Dec. 27, 2015.

“I inherited, I walked into a team that you know we haven't beaten the Patriots,” Wilson said. “I feel like that's why they brought me here and Sauce [Gardner] here and the guys here - to make things like that change. It's time that we do what we get paid for."

The Jets had their chances to upend New England last season. They lost both games by a touchdown or less. Zach Wilson threw three interceptions in the first loss and didn’t lead a touchdown drive in the second, one that New England won on a last-second punt return touchdown by Marcus Jones.

The Denver Broncos own the NFL’s longest active losing streak against another team. They have dropped 15 in a row to Kansas City. The always-driven Wilson, who was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, wants to avoid being a co-owner of that ignominious mark.

“It’ll fuel me throughout the week,” Wilson said. “For me personally, I feel like it’s going to fuel me throughout my week, knowing that it’s 14 straight.”