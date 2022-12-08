Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is thriving since Mike White's takeover at quarterback

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Garrett Wilson’s outstanding play has not snuck up on the Jets. They figured the rookie receiver would break out.

“He is a special person,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “He loves this game, so there’s no surprise. Sunday’s are not too big for him.”

Wilson has caught 13 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns the last two games. He had eight catches for 162 yards in last Sunday’s loss in Minnesota. Wilson totaled 26 grabs for 319 yards and no scores in the previous seven games.

It’s fair to question why it took this long to establish Wilson as a weapon. One major difference is Mike White is now running the offense.

The Jets are throwing more since White replaced Zach Wilson and White is more accurate. He’s averaging 42.5 passes in two starts and completing 62.4%. Wilson averaged 27 passes in his seven starts and completed 55.6% of them.

LaFleur said Garrett Wilson makes his job easier and allows him to open up the offense more.

“You don’t got to be perfect,” LaFleur said. “You can call plays for the person as opposed to sometimes making it the perfect scheme. He’s proven that.

“He’s still young. He’s a rookie. He’s only going into his 13th game now. He’s going to continue to keep getting better. I truly believe that because of what he’s built of inside.”

Red-zone errors

LaFleur said it was “a collection of errors” that caused the Jets to convert 1 of 6 red-zone chances against Minnesota.

LaFleur said on third-and-goal from the 1 on the Jets’ next-to-last series, he could have run a quarterback sneak. But White barely got in the end zone on the previous series on a sneak. He was initially ruled short, but it was reversed after the Jets challenged the call.

“I didn’t want to put our guys in that situation again,” LaFleur said.

The drive ended with Braxton Berrios dropping a touchdown pass. LaFleur took some criticism for going with any empty backfield, and not at least showing run to Minnesota. He said that was “a little unorthodox” but they were “extremely comfortable" with the play.

Back at work

Corey Davis, D.J. Reed and George Fant returned to practice after staying home Wednesday because of illness, but they were limited. Micheal Clemons (illness) was out of practice again.