The frustrations of the Jets' Garrett Wilson, a top receiver on a not-so-top offense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Garrett Wilson is one of the best young receivers in the NFL, but he plays for one of the worst offenses.

That can be a maddening reality to live in, and at times it has led to visible frustration on Wilson’s part as the Jets have continued to struggle.

Adding to the challenge is that as a receiver, Wilson cannot exert the kind of play-in, play-out control of the offense that a quarterback or running back can.

It is all a recipe for potential trouble, as many volatile receivers have shown over decades. Wilson’s aim is to channel his energy in a positive direction.

“Make sure you’re doing your job at a high level, because you only can control what you can control, and that’s the mindset we try and take,” Wilson said after practice Friday as the team prepared for Sunday night’s game against the Raiders. “We all want to be great. As a team, as individuals, we want to be great, and that’s where you see the frustration come from.”

Wilson said not having things directly in one’s hands on most plays can add to the frustration. But that must be overcome.

“We know what comes with playing ball at this level,” he said “These dudes are really good that we’re going up against. So definitely it is changing that frustration to energy on the field, making sure that it’s not messing with our game plan.”

Wilson leads the Jets in pass receptions (46), receiving yards (549) and receiving touchdowns (2). None of those figures is close to the league leaders.

This surely was not what he envisioned when Aaron Rodgers joined the team. But now he is back with Zach Wilson at quarterback, a connection that never has lived up to its Wilson-to-Wilson marketing possibilities.

“Receiver is one of the more uncontrollable positions on the field, because you are reliant,” coach Robert Saleh said. “You’re reliant on one, the play call, two, the o-line protecting, three, the quarterback delivering the ball, and four, the defense giving you a coverage that allows you to get the ball or at least gives you a chance to win so you can get the ball.

“So there are a lot of things that have to go right for a receiver when he’s just out there running his route.”

The trick, Saleh said, is focusing on your own game, and maximizing opportunities. Easier said than done.

“I think that’s why, and it’s league-wide, when you see frustration on the sideline, it’s usually coming from a receiver,” Saleh said, “because they want to be a part of the game, but when you’re so locked in on the things you have no control over, and this is human nature, all heck breaks loose.

“When you’re trying to control an uncontrollable aspect of life, chaos ensues. But if you focus on the things that you’ve got control over, then you’re satisfied with the result, because you know you gave everything you’ve got.”

Saleh is not worried about Wilson figuring out that balance.

“He is a competitive young man,” the coach said. “He’s a tremendous young man, and he’s a fierce competitor. He just wants to help. He just wants to be a part of it. It doesn’t come from a selfish, I-need-mine mentality.

“He just wants to help. So you can deal with that and just continue to work with him. He’s going to continue to challenge everybody to get him the opportunities he needs to help. Then, obviously, as coaches, it’s our job to find ways to get him the ball.”

Wilson said a breakout game on Sunday would be “awesome” for the offense and would “relieve myself of some of the stress that’s come with this season . . . We feel like there’s momentum that would come with that. We need every bit of that right now.”

Notes & Quotes: OT Billy Turner had surgery to repair a broken finger and is out this week. OT Duane Brown is another week away from being activated, according to Saleh . . . WR Randall Cobb was a healthy scratch last week, which Saleh said mostly was driven by special teams needs. He admitted it was a difficult conversation to have for a player of Cobb’s stature. “His story definitely is not over here with this team,” Saleh said . . . Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has drawn rave reviews around the Jets locker room. Asked what he sees from the Las Vegas defense, RB Breece Hall said, simply, “Number 98.”