Rex Ryan gives Geno Smith start vs. Dolphins, saying it's best for Jets

Starting Geno Smith is "the best thing" for the Jets, Rex Ryan said.

The coach officially announced yesterday that the second-year quarterback will start Monday night's home game against the Miami Dolphins. Ryan also dismissed the notion that general manager John Idzik talked him out of staying with Michael Vick.

"Everybody is on board with this decision," Ryan said. " . . . Let's see how it goes. I, for one, am excited to watch him. He has my support on this."

Smith's last start was against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 26, when he was benched in the first quarter after throwing three interceptions in six snaps. Vick started the next three games, but he was benched in favor of Smith in the third quarter of Monday night's 38-3 loss to the Bills in Detroit.

In four games, the Jets have gone from Smith to Vick and now back to Smith. But Ryan said the time felt right to make a switch. "I wanted to see the tape, talk to everybody involved, and get opinions," he said. "Yesterday afternoon, we made the decision that this would be best for our football team."

Ryan, however, tap danced when asked if Smith gives them the best chance to win. Instead, he stressed that he has two capable quarterbacks. And that even though he's committed to winning games, he'd like to evaluate younger guys as well.

"I believe he does give us a chance to win," Ryan said of Smith, who has 19 career touchdown passes and 31 interceptions.

Asked if the quarterback switch was his call, Ryan said "It was 100 percent our decision."

So did Idzik sway him from choosing Vick?

"One hundred percent, no, he did not," Ryan said.

Vick completed 7 of 19 passes for 79 yards and an interception before he suffered a calf injury and was replaced. He also was sacked five times.

Vick said he wasn't given an explanation by Ryan, nor did he require one. "It's cool," he said, adding that he'll continue to support Smith, his "little brother." "Not to say that I agree with it, being a competitor . . . But I don't make the decisions."

Asked if he's been given a fair chance, Vick said: "It was what it was. Like I said, I know what I signed up for."

Smith -- who completed 10 of 12 passes for 89 yards and was sacked twice in relief of Vick -- said he always believed he'd get another opportunity. He just didn't know when. "I always thought that I would. I don't see why not," Smith said.

Several players were "surprised" by the decision, including Willie Colon, who said: "I just didn't see us flip-flopping. I just figured Vick was going to ride us out."

Said Chris Johnson, "I've just never seen it go like that . . . Yeah, I was a little surprised cause it happened so quick."

Eric Decker thinks that changing quarterbacks could disrupt the rhythm of the offense. "It makes it a little difficult cause you're trying to build that rapport with a quarterback and it takes time, it takes repetition . . . So, obviously, we're trying to speed up the process."

Although Vick "definitely commanded the huddle" and "gave us the spark we needed at times," according to Colon, players publicly expressed support for Smith. "I still believe in him," Colon said. " . . . I don't feel any different. He's our quarterback and we've got to ride with him. That's the bottom line."

"It's not like we don't believe in Geno in this locker room," Johnson added. "We're going to go out there and do our best to help Geno out."

So does Smith give them the best chance to win?

"It don't matter what I think," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, we're just going to go out there and compete."