The Jets will use their fifth kicker of the year when they close out this season Sunday against the Dolphins.

Greg Joseph was signed to the active roster from the practice squad and will handle the kicking duties versus Miami. Greg Zuerlein was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season.

The Jets’ kicking situation has been disappointing, just like their season. They’re 4-12 and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year. Things might have gone differently if Zuerlein performed better.

Zuerlein began the season as the Jets’ kicker, but he missed six field goals and one extra point in eight games. Zuerlein missed four field goals and an extra point in three Jets’ losses that were decided by three points or fewer.

He was activated from IR last week but did not kick against Buffalo.

Spencer Shrader, Riley Patterson and Anders Carlson also kicked for the Jets this season. Carlson, who missed a field goal and extra point in a loss to the Rams two weeks ago, was released on Tuesday.

The Jets signed Joseph to the practice squad last week. He kicked for the Giants and Commanders this season, connecting on 15 of 19 field goals. Joseph also has kicked for Cleveland, Tennessee and Minnesota.

More Roster Moves

The Jets claimed two players off waivers: defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis from Washington and linebacker Jamin Davis from Minnesota. They also placed safety Chuck Clark on IR and signed offensive lineman David Sharpe to the practice team.

Mathis was a second-round pick in 2022 and made 25 tackles in 23 games for the Commanders. Davis was the 19th overall pick for Washington in 2021. He has recorded 287 tackles and eight sacks in 54 games with Washington and Minnesota.

Sharpe, a fourth-round pick in 2017, has appeared in 45 games for the Raiders, Texans, Ravens, Commanders and Panthers.

Clark finished with 69 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble in 12 games with the Jets.