Greg Zuerlein makes some decisions easy for Jets' Robert Saleh

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — As Robert Saleh recalled, the decision was a no-brainer.

There were eight seconds left in the first half of what would eventually turn out to be a 27-22 loss to the Vikings and the Jets, trailing by 17 at the time, had fourth-and-3 at the Minnesota 42-yard line.

His choices were to go for it or send Greg Zuerlein out for a franchise-record long 60-yard field goal.

“I didn’t think twice about it,” Saleh said through a chuckle before Friday’s practice, “until he lined up and I looked out there and [said], ‘Damn, that’s a long one.’”

No matter. In a micro sense, the 11-year vet repaid the coach’s faith by drilling the second of five field goals and, in doing so, cut the deficit to 20-6. In a macro sense, the kick reinforced the organization’s decision to sign Zuerlein to a one-year, $2.75 million free-agent contract in March.

Entering Sunday’s game in Orchard Park against the AFC East-leading Bills (9-3), Zuerlein has been a significant factor for the pleasantly surprising Jets (7-5). He has made 85.2% of his field goals (23-for-27) and 94% of his extra points (25-for-26). Of his four missed field goals, two were from 40-49 yards and the other two were from 50 yards or more.

“That speaks to his career and what he’s done throughout his career, and that’s why we brought him here,” special teams coach Brant Boyer said. “He’s done a really, really good job since he’s been here, and it’s exactly what we thought we were going to get as far as leg talent and everything like that.”

Over the course of his career with the Rams, Cowboys, and Jets, Zuerlein has converted field goals at an 82.5% clip (287-for-348), including a career-long 61-yarder in 2015 for the then-St. Louis Rams.

“He makes it easy,” said Saleh, when asked how having Zuerlein factors into his decision-making process whether to go for it on fourth down or punt. “You always have a fallback to get points, which is a big part of it.”

Boyer pointed out that Zuerlein has made kicks this season in less-than-ideal situations, and that could play a role Sunday in Orchard Park, where a mix of snow and rain is expected.

“He expects to make every kick and he’s mad at himself if he doesn’t make them,” Boyer said. “That’s part of being a professional and he’s kicked as long as he has, and he’s done that for a reason.”

Max out. Saleh confirmed an ESPN.com report that rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell has been shut down for the remainder of the season with blood clots in his right calf and lung. According to the report, Mitchell has factor V Leiden, a hereditary condition that can, if left untreated, lead to deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. “It was shocking,” said Saleh. “You’re not expecting that. You’re expecting something different.” Saleh noted the team’s medical staff informed him about Mitchell’s condition Monday morning, and the team placed Mitchell on the non-football injury list Wednesday which ended his season. “It’s very unfortunate,” Saleh said, “but thankfully he’s got a chance to get healthy and get ready for next year.”