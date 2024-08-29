FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Haason Reddick holdout hit 38 days on Thursday. It’s been even longer since Jets general manager Joe Douglas has spoken directly to Reddick.

The last time Douglas had direct contact with Reddick was when he came to the Jets’ facility on April 1 to take his physical. Douglas also said it’s been some time since he’s spoken to Reddick’s agent.

This doesn’t bode well for the Jets getting a deal done with Reddick in time for him to play in their Week 1 game, Sept. 9 in San Francisco.

“I wouldn’t say we stopped communications,” Douglas said Thursday morning. “There hasn’t been a recent conversation. The phone lines are open.”

Addressing this messy situation for the first time, Douglas is standing firm that the Jets won’t negotiate a new contract with Reddick until he reports.

“The ball’s in their court,” Douglas said.

Douglas is trying to remain optimistic, but he wouldn’t “lay out any expectations” of when this impasse will end. He said multiple times how much he respects Reddick and his agent and how the Jets can’t wait for the Pro Bowl edge rusher to show up.

“Nothing’s changed from our end,” Douglas said. “A ton of respect for Haason. We’re awaiting his arrival. Looking forward to when he does, he’s going to be welcomed with open arms.”

Douglas added, “I have faith that this will all get resolved.”

The Jets acquired Reddick from Philadelphia after he requested a trade over a contract dispute. Nearly three weeks ago, he requested a trade from the Jets.

Douglas reiterated that the Jets will not trade Reddick and that he has to be in their building before they renew discussions on a contract. Otherwise it sends a bad message to Jets players who have been working and preparing for the season, including those in the final year of their contracts.

“We’ve been clear from the outset: ‘Let’s get here and then let’s talk,’ ” Douglas said. “I don’t have the benefit of just dealing with one person and one agent. A lot of the decisions you make reverberate through the locker room and have a ripple effect in the locker room. To me, that is and will always be the most important thing.”

According to Douglas, he made a contract offer to Reddick’s agent before the trade was consummated. It was turned down, but Douglas felt confident that Reddick would be present during the offseason workouts and training camp.

Reddick, who was owed $14.5 million this season, has been docked $50,000 a day for not reporting. He’s incurred other fines and lost bonuses for skipping the offseason program.

“In simple terms, we did talk about an extension,” Douglas said. “Once one wasn’t agreed upon, we had the conversation and we felt good about making the trade. [He] came here, reported, had a great day here. We’re just awaiting his arrival.”

Douglas wouldn’t answer when asked whether Reddick’s reps reneged on a verbal agreement that he would play on his existing contract. He paused for several seconds and responded, “I’d say that from our standpoint we’ve been really clear and direct with our communication.”

He also said there’s nothing he would have done differently.

Videos of Reddick training have been posted on social media this week by his personal trainer. Robert Saleh expects that Reddick is in “phenomenal shape” and believes he won’t need much time to get acclimated.

“He’s a veteran,” Saleh said. “He knows what he needs to get ready.”

This was the Jets’ last practice until after the holiday weekend. Reddick likely would have to go through a ramp-up period and a couple of practices before the Jets activate him.

If he doesn’t show up by early next week, the Jets are prepared for Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald and Takk McKinley to get the snaps at defensive end.

This is a risky move for a team that has Super Bowl dreams. Reddick is the Jets’ most proven and productive edge rusher and would improve their chances of winning. Douglas acknowledged there’s a sense of urgency to put an end to this, but not at the expense of his principles.

“From our viewpoint there’s a lot of factors that go into decisions and how you want to operate,” Douglas said. “We have to stay true to our beliefs and our message and to the locker room.”