'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: Lacking punch . . . except for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers got punched in the face. No, it wasn’t a result of one of the many scrums between the Jets and Buccaneers during their joint practices last week. It was Adam Saleh, son of Jets coach Robert Saleh, who accidentally made contact with the quarterback when they were doing a coordinated handshake after playing catch.

“I haven’t been punched in the face in a while” Rodgers said.

The Jets hope nobody lays a hand on Rodgers during Saturday’s Jets-Giants preseason finale. But first, a recap of Episode 3 of “Hard Knocks,” which after last week's eventful episode didn’t pack as much of a punch.

(Note: Spoilers below)

UNDERDOG STORY: One of the knocks on this season’s “Hard Knocks” is that there hasn’t been enough focus on bottom-of-the-roster, are-they-going-to-make-the-team? type players, a calling card of the HBO show. That isn’t happening this year because of the Jets’ refusal to air the cuts, but this week, we got a closer look at defensive lineman Tanzel Smart. You may remember him from an earlier episode, the guy who mispronounced “charcuterie board” wanted to go see a Broadway show. Smart is in his fourth season with the Jets, but he’s played in only six games. He was cut by the Rams, Bills and Browns before joining the Jets. With his wife and young daughter watching at MetLife Stadium, Smart had a solid game against the Bucs, including a tackle for loss.

The show also focused on Izzy Abanikanda, a fifth-round rookie running back who is having a strong camp but injured his leg in the preseason game against the Bucs. The Brooklyn product's family was on hand for the game, with one fan even asking Abanikanda's mother for a picture.

COOK TOUCHES DOWN. The Jets’ signing of Dalvin Cook was a big deal last week, but the show hardly featured it. The running back was shown getting off the plane, signing his new contract and then making the rounds at camp.

BLING BLING. Jets owner Woody Johnson surprised the players during a team meeting by revealing he was wearing a huge diamond necklace. He didn’t do his best LL Cool J impression, but maybe the Jets rookies should’ve invited him to the talent show . . .

ROOKIE DO-OVER. After last week’s effort got a bad rap, the first-year players took the safe route and did song parodies. First, a few sang “Return Of The Mack,” then a couple others went with “I Want It That Way,” but the 90s hits took a back seat to wide receiver Jerome Kapp, who dropped the mic with his Eminem impersonation while doing the “8 Mile” freestyle rap and getting everyone on their feet and rapping along.

WE ARE FAMILY. Randall Cobb, his wife and two sons were featured at a park. The highlight: Mommy and Daddy telling the young boys there would soon be a fifth member of the “Cobb Mob.” At camp, former Jets Mark Sanchez and Braylon Edwards were in attendance, as was Damien Woody. The former offensive lineman and Coach Saleh learned they share a bond: both are fathers of seven children.

BEST LINE OF THE NIGHT. “[Bucs receiver] Mike Evans called me fat. Bro, I lost weight in the offseason.” – Quinnen Williams