How will others see Jets personalities when 'Hard Knocks' premieres?

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – When C.J. Mosley was growing up in Alabama, one of his best friends used to tease him and say that with his personality he needed to be on a reality show.

“This is my taste of it,” Mosley said with a smile on Tuesday, just a few hours before the first episode of “Hard Knocks” premiered on HBO.

Unlike the “One Jets Drive” show the team produces, the organization will not have as much editorial control over how they are presented on “Hard Knocks.” They had to wait along with the rest of us to find out.

“We’ll see,” Mosley said. “There are cameras everywhere so it’ll pretty much be full access. I’m excited just to be a part of it.”

The Jets spent Tuesday night in Spartanburg, South Carolina, ahead of Wednesday’s joint practice with the Panthers. There were no plans for them to gather and watch the show together -- as the team did in 2010 when they were also on the program. But, some of the players noted they would try to either tune in live from their hotel or, in the case of Mosley who said he might be asleep by the 10 p.m. airing, catch it on the network’s streaming service.

More significant than seeing themselves, however, may be the chance to allow others to see them. Particularly for the younger players who have grown up watching the program each year.

“I’m not going to watch it personally, but I know I’m going to hear from [friends and relatives],” second-year safety Tony Adams said. “I can’t wait for them to see me in a different light.”

And what kind of light is that?

“They’re going to see I’m young and turnt on that field,” he said. “Young and turnt.”

Tune in to find out what that means.

NOTES & QUOTES: WR Garrett Wilson (ankle) is expected to return to practice this week but was limited to only some light individual drills on Tuesday. Robert Saleh said Saturday that he believed Wilson would be able to participate in the joint practices with the Panthers … Aaron Rodgers threw a pair of red zone interceptions – one by Jimmy Moreland when he lofted a seam pass for C.J. Uzomah and another on a pass that was batted in the air by John Franklin-Myers and picked by Zaire Barnes – but wrapped up his practice with a touchdown throw to Randall Cobb … LB Jermaine Johnson, G Laken Tomlinson and LB Quincy Williams, all of whom left Sunday’s practice with minor injuries, were back on the field Tuesday. LB Carl Lawson (back) did not practice … The Jets signed DT Bruce Hector, a star in the XFL, and DT Pita Taumoepenu. They released DT Isaiah Mack.