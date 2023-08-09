'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 review: The Marvelous Mr. Rodgers

The folks from NFL Films made no secret of the game plan for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer.

The Jets’ Aaron Rodgers is the biggest star the program has had, and thus Aaron Rodgers will be the program’s centerpiece.

That was evident throughout Tuesday night’s premiere, in which teammates and coaches took turns gushing about the new quarterback, and Rodgers did his part by smiling, encouraging, mentoring and . . . well, doing pretty much everything.

Other than playing in the preseason opener, of course.

Fortunately for the Jets and for NFL Films, Rodgers loves this stuff and knows how to play to the cameras. No one in Florham Park seemed to mind it for a second.

Coach Robert Saleh seemed almost on the verge of tears of joy when he said at one point: “What a throw that was. Beautiful.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was seen in a meeting room not criticizing his guys for giving up a touchdown but rather marveling over the guy they gave it up to.

“I don’t know if there’s any other human on Earth who can make that [expletive] throw,” Ulbrich said.

Teammates were even shown trying to imitate Rodgers’ no-look passes after practice.

“[No.] 8 is a special dude, and he’s cool as [expletive],” nose tackle Al Woods said. “Whatever they said about Aaron Rodgers on TV is a lie.”

Perhaps most importantly, Rodgers was shown mentoring young players in general and backup quarterback Zach Wilson in particular.

He even predicted what would become Wilson’s 57-yard completion to Malik Taylor in the Hall of Fame Game against the Browns on Thursday night.

“Throw it up to Malik,” Rodgers said on the sideline seconds before Wilson threw it up to Malik.

Wilson appeared open to Rodgers’ teachings, and also comfortable enough to rib him.

Before the Hall of Fame Game, Rodgers teased Wilson for wearing extra-short sleeves that showed off his arm muscles.

“The guy in front of me has nothing to show off,” Wilson responded.

Rodgers’ arrival and “Hard Knocks” debut inspired a meta moment when for the first time the show’s narrator, Liev Schreiber, attended a training camp practice — and spoke as himself rather than the “voice of God” narrator, as Rodgers repeatedly called him.

“I’ve been a fan of yours forever,” Rodgers told Schreiber, who grew up in New York City.

Schreiber arrived at practice in a helicopter.

“I wanted to drive, but the producers thought a helicopter would be more dramatic,” Schreiber said.

He asked Rodgers why so many teams — including the Jets — are reluctant to appear on “Hard Knocks.”

Rodgers said it was because they fear the distraction. But not him. “I’ve had a great experience,” Rodgers said.

At this point, the Jets might as well embrace their situation, because between “Hard Knocks” and their in-house behind-the-scenes show, “One Jets Drive,” there is no escaping the cameras this summer.

On the “One Jets Drive” premiere Monday, Rodgers was interviewed at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe the week before camp and said, “It’s been a while since I’ve been this excited.”

That program was as enamored with Rodgers as “Hard Knocks” was, even showing Rodgers’ golf swings in dramatic slow motion.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner was shown on “One Jets Drive” presenting Rodgers with a diamond-encrusted No. 8 necklace as a welcome gift.

It’s a lot. But this is the life the Jets have chosen, and as long as Rodgers is wearing a No. 8 jersey — necklace or no necklace — the spotlight will not dim, and the rest of the NFL will be aiming for them on the field.

“This is exactly where we want to be,” Saleh told the team, “and that’s [expletive] awesome.”