Holmes, Moore singing a happier tune

This time Santonio Holmes had little to say.

The Jets wide receiver, who offered up unprovoked criticisms of his offensive line and quarterback last week, refused to go near the topic after the team's much-needed win over Miami Monday night.

"What happened last week was last week," he said, stone-faced, after the Jets' 24-6 win over the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. "We're looking forward to what's going on next week, which is the San Diego Chargers coming into town."

It was Holmes' repeated comments about the inconsistent play of quarterback Mark Sanchez and the offensive line that created the initial fissure. And when right guard Brandon Moore responded in unprecedented fashion, it seemed the cracks in the chemistry were here to stay. But victories have a way of diffusing tensions within a fractured locker room, and the win over the Dolphins (0-5) seemed to have melted (at least publicly) the frost on their apparent icy relationship.

"We play as a team together," Moore said. "On offense, everybody clicked together. So I'm just happy to see him do well and all the other guys."

Holmes, who capped the scoring with a 38-yard touchdown catch with 11:50 left in the fourth quarter, was far more effusive in his praise of his teammates. "The offensive line did a good job protecting Mark, opening a few holes for the running backs," he said. "Overall, we'll check out the film come tomorrow or Wednesday and move forward from there."

Sanchez finished 14-for-25 for 201 yards, but there were far too few holes for the Jets' ground-and-pound game to be effective. The Jets, who opened with four three-and-outs for the second straight game, mustered 18 rushing yards in the first half to the Dolphins' 96. The Jets finished the game with 296 total yards, including just 104 on the ground.

Sanchez, who insisted last week that player frustrations would remain internal from now on, said he isn't worried about any lingering beef between Moore and Holmes. "These guys, they're winners, so they were frustrated. So what?" he said. "They want to win. When we're not winning, everybody's upset. We'll handle that and move on."

Rex Ryan said he sat down with Moore and Holmes to clear the air and comically called it a coincidence that both players were named game captains Monday night. "I talked to them both," the coach said. "We had to get some things off our chests, but I assure you that we're together. That's the important thing."

Both players concurred. "That's over with," said Moore, who on Friday called Holmes' rant "disrespectful."

Moore added, "Santonio's my teammate, that's old news. It's been in the past for me. It was over when I said it.''

The day before, Holmes told reporters the offensive issues start up front with the O-line. "The big guys know it," he said. "If they give Mark enough time to sit in the pocket and complete passes, I think everything changes."

But after the game, Holmes (three catches, 63 yards) sang a far different tune.

"We're not talking about that," he said defiantly. "We're moving on to the next question. We're moving on. We just won a ballgame, and that's what we're focused on."