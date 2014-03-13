SportsFootballJets

Howard on Raiders deal: 'In terms of 'value and worth,' the decision was made for us'

By Kimberley Martin

Austin Howard took to Twitter early Thursday morning to issue a goodbye to Jet Nation and to thank the organization for the good times in Florham Park.

“Man, where do I start?” Howard wrote, before posting a stream of tweets that explained the difficult decision to leave the Jets for a five-year deal with the Raiders, reportedly worth $30 million.

The Jets’ offer reportedly was in the same ballpark, but general manager John Idzik “drew a line in the stand” at some point. The Raiders, on the other hand, felt comfortable giving Howard $15 million guaranteed.

Wrote Howard: “But in all honesty, in terms of "value and worth", the decision was made for us.”

Below is the full rundown of the right tackle's farewell to his former teammates and coaches and Jets fans:

