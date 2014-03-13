Howard on Raiders deal: 'In terms of 'value and worth,' the decision was made for us'

Austin Howard took to Twitter early Thursday morning to issue a goodbye to Jet Nation and to thank the organization for the good times in Florham Park.

“Man, where do I start?” Howard wrote, before posting a stream of tweets that explained the difficult decision to leave the Jets for a five-year deal with the Raiders, reportedly worth $30 million.

The Jets’ offer reportedly was in the same ballpark, but general manager John Idzik “drew a line in the stand” at some point. The Raiders, on the other hand, felt comfortable giving Howard $15 million guaranteed.

Wrote Howard: “But in all honesty, in terms of "value and worth", the decision was made for us.”

Below is the full rundown of the right tackle's farewell to his former teammates and coaches and Jets fans:

Just want to take a second to thank the @nyjets and #JetNation for such an amazing and incredible experience for us during our time in NYC.. — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) March 13, 2014

One of the best fan bases in the NFL and I am truly blessed and honored to have fought and played with those group of men that I could call — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) March 13, 2014

My teammates and my coaches. I learned so much about myself as a man and as a player during my time there... — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) March 13, 2014

I built a ton of relationships there that I will cherish and remember forever... It was not an easy decision for us to make... — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) March 13, 2014

But in all honesty, in terms of "value and worth", the decision was made for us... — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) March 13, 2014

Want to wish nothing but the best to my friends, coacheds and teammates of the #Jets for the futures and seasons to come... — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) March 13, 2014

We are looking forward to this next chapter in our lives, and looking forward to joining the @RAIDERS family!!! — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) March 13, 2014

As I always will do, I will fight and work to the best of my ability to prepare myself and be the best Olineman that I can... — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) March 13, 2014

And a dominant force upfront that #RaiderNation deserves!!!! Looking forward to our future in #Oakland... — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) March 13, 2014

And excited to help bring back honor and pride to #Oakland!!!!! — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) March 13, 2014