Idzik on RB Goodson: 'We assume that Mike is a Jet'

Mike Goodson’s legal troubles haven’t scared off the Jets. At least not yet.

During a pre-draft press conference at the team’s facility Wednesday, general manager John Idzik maintained that Goodson has a spot on the roster for the foreseeable future.

“We assume that Mike is a Jet,” he said of Goodson, who is currently facing weapons charges stemming from a May 2013 arrest in Denville, N.J. As a result of the incident, the running back was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

“We've always made that assumption. Unfortunately, he had to end the season on injured reserve. He didn't get much time with us last year. But we assume that Mike is on our roster.”

Shortly after he was reinstated, Goodson tore his ACL and MCL.

His future with the team seemed even more uncertain after the Jets signed former 2,000-yard rusher Chris Johnson to a free-agent deal. And offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg is eager to see what Johnson can do on the field.

“He’s one of the fine runners in the game. That is first,” Mornhinweg said of Johnson on a Tuesday conference call. “Secondly, he's such a dynamic (player). So with Chris, if you just give him some air, he can really do some things for you offensively.”

Goodson – Idzik’s first free-agent signing as a new GM – signed a three-year deal last offseason. He is due back in court next month.