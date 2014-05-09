Idzik won't say if Jets considered Johnny Football

Admit it. You thought it could happen.

With Johnny Manziel still sitting in the green room at Radio City Music Hall, some Jets fans allowed themselves to consider (albeit, for a moment) the possibility of “Broadway Johnny.”

The Cowboys’ somewhat surprising decision to pass on Manziel at No. 16 sent shockwaves throughout social media, but also dropped the Texas A&M quarterback right in the path of John Idzik & Co.

Just recently, the Jets general manager had said the organization would keep all options – even at quarterback, even with Geno Smith and Michael Vick on the roster. And as the 10-minute selection time slowly ticked by Thursday night, some fans and members of the media began to wonder if Manziel-mania was headed to Florham Park.

In the end, however, Idzik stayed true to his draft board and selected Louisville safety Calvin Pryor with the 18th overall pick.

But the GM wouldn’t confirm or deny that Manizel had been a possibility. “We won’t get into who was a consideration,” Idzik said during their Round 1 press conference Thursday night. “Suffice it to say, we stuck to our philosophy, we stuck to our board and Calvin was our guy.”

Asked if he had received calls from other teams looking to trade up or down for the 18th pick, Idzik said: “Yeah, we fielded plenty of calls. We fielded plenty of calls and, of course, we’ve kept the phone lines open pretty much. But then once we saw that was (not) possibility, we knew that we we’re going to pick Calvin.”

Idzik – who was joined by coach Rex Ryan, Director of College Scouting Jeff Bauer and Senior Director of College Scouting Terry Bradway – even excused himself during the press conference to take a phone call.

“We’re always open-minded,” he said, when asked if the Jets were done making moves on Day 1. “In fact, that is why I stepped out. We will always be open-minded.”

Manziel, meanwhile, was taken 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns -- who traded out of the fourth spot and later traded up from the 26th overall pick to snag the QB.