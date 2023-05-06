LI's Jack Coan living dream at Jets' rookie minicamp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jack Coan was a lifelong Jets fan while growing up in Sayville. He had a little bit of that fan in him when he first arrived at the Jets’ facility for rookie minicamp this weekend, but that passed quickly.

This was a business trip for Coan and he wanted to make an impression on the Jets’ coaches. It sounds as if he did.

“I think I did a good job,” Coan told Newsday after Saturday’s practice. “I feel like I did all I can do. I competed as hard as I could, worked hard. I felt like I had great focus. I thought it went well.”

Coan, 24, is trying to work his way into the NFL, and this was another step in the process for the owner of so many Long Island high school passing records.

The Jets invited Coan to their rookie minicamp as a tryout. He’ll be heading to Seattle for another one next week. Jets coach Robert Saleh was impressed by Coan’s play the past two days.

“He has a talent, obviously,” Saleh said. “Just [wanted] to bring him in, give him a shot, give him a look, give him a chance to compete. I thought he did a really nice job, really impressed everybody. I know we’re going to go back, watch his tape real quick just to see if there’s more of a discussion to be had.”

The Jets already have Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle under contract, as well as Chris Streveler. If Coan doesn’t get asked back for training camp, it won’t keep him from pursuing his dream. Seattle is another opportunity for him, and he’s open for more.

“I’m going to keep working at it,” Coan said. “Put my head down and just keep training, be prepared for my next opportunity. I’m going to stick with it.”

Coan played for Wisconsin and Notre Dame after his storied career at Sayville High School during which he won the 2015 Long Island Class III championship and set Long Island records for passing yards (9,787) and touchdown passes (128).

He was invited to Colts training camp after going undrafted last year. Coan played in the preseason before being cut in August.

Coan recently completed an enjoyable season in the XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas. He completed 62.2% of his passes for 1,471 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games.

“It was a lot of fun to be able to play football again, be a part of a team again, meet a brand- new group of guys and form relationships with them,” Coan said. “I felt like I got better as a player and person, so it was awesome.”

That’s how Coan described the past two days with the Jets, except for one thing — he didn’t meet Rodgers.

“I didn’t see him,” he said. “I was hoping I would see him.”

Coan did get to spend time with another former Long Island quarterback legend, Rob Calabrese, who starred at East Islip. Calabrese is the Jets’ quarterback coach and someone who has helped Coan over the years.

When Calabrese was a graduate assistant at Central Florida, Coan met him during a school visit. They hit it off and kept in touch over the years. After Coan chose Wisconsin, Calabrese gave him advice on college football and what to expect.

Coan said it was “awesome” to work with Calabrese this weekend.

“It was just super-cool to be in his room and learn from him these past two days,” Coan said. “He’s just a super-fun guy to be around.

“He just said good job with everything. He’s just a super-smart guy. It was really cool to be able to learn from him and see what he’s all about and he’s just a ton of fun to be around. He keeps things pretty light, he’s a pretty funny guy.”

Coan knows he has a lot of people back home and all around Long Island cheering him on and wanting to see him succeed. He appreciates their backing.

“All of Long Island I feel like supports me so much throughout my whole life and whole career,” Coan said. “Whenever they see something posted or anything, they’re all over it. It’s pretty cool to see how much support I have from everyone.”