Jason Smith impressive in first game with Jets

PHILADELPHIA -- The Jason Smith trade already has paid dividends. The former Ram was expected to get 10 snaps in his first live action with his new team, but he ended up playing the entire first half for the Jets Thursday nightagainst the Eagles.

Smith -- who was traded to the Jets for Wayne Hunter -- started at left tackle, providing good protection for quarterback Greg McElroy. Despite attending only one meeting, Smith looked solid in his Jets debut.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2009, selected three spots ahead of Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, was considered a bust in St. Louis. But Smith is learning how to have fun again playing football. "I've had to re-teach myself that," he said.

Smith leaned on D'Brickashaw Ferguson before the game and received plenty of help from Vladimir Ducasse during it. "I enjoyed the time I spent out there with the other guys, learning how to play like a Jet," Smith said. "That's a Rex Ryan saying. He told me that over the phone when they were recruiting me . . . It's just a starting point for me as a Jet . . . At the end of the day, I just want to be a contributor."

Jet streamsJohn Conner suited up for the game, but rookie running back Terrance Ganaway started at fullback and scored the Jets' first touchdown of the preseason. Rex Ryan said Wednesday that Conner would play because the team was shorthanded, but he refused to address Conner's status on the 53-man roster. Ganaway said he understands that learning another spot will bode well for his roster chances. "It makes me more valuable to play two positions really well and also be a special-teamer," he said . . . Quinton Coples had 1½ sacks and finished the preseason with at least one in each game. He also had four tackles (one for a 5-yard loss), two quarterback hits and a pass defensed -- and picked up a 15-yard unnecessary-roughness penalty for a late sideline hit on backup quarterback Trent Edwards . . . WR Royce Pollard dislocated his shoulder during the game, S Antonio Allen suffered a thigh contusion after a helmet hit him in the leg and DE Marcus Dixon suffered a stinger . . . RT Austin Howard gave up a sack of McElroy on the Jets' first drive.