Jeff Ulbrich, former Jets interim head coach, named Falcons defensive coordinator

Jeff Ulbrich is returning – to Atlanta.

Ulbrich, who finished the season as the Jets interim head coach, was named the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator on Saturday night. He was on Falcons' coaching staff before he joined the Jets as defensive coordinator in 2021.

The Jets interviewed Ulbrich for their full-time coaching position, but he was always a long shot to get the job. Ulbrich went 3-9 to finish the season after replacing Robert Saleh, who was fired following a Week 5 loss. Saleh on Saturday interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys for their head coaching position.

Ulbrich is the second of the 15 candidates that the Jets have interviewed thus far to get hired somewhere. The Patriots named Mike Vrabel their head coach.

Ulbrich spent six seasons with the Falcons before Saleh brought him to the Jets. Ulbrich started out as Atlanta’s linebackers coach in 2015. Raheem Morris was on that same staff. When Morris became Atlanta’s interim coach in 2020, he named Ulbrich defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

The two remained close after Ulbrich left for the Jets and Morris went to the Rams. Atlanta brought back Morris as head coach last year, and now he’s reunited with Ulbrich.

Ulbrich was very popular with Jets players and had success as their defensive coordinator. He retained that title and ran the defense after replacing Saleh, although the Jets weren’t as strong defensively.

The Jets were a top-5 defense in 2022 and 2023. The Jets ranked third this year, but were 20th in points allowed. The Jets gave up at least 25 points in eight of their last 11 games

Cornerback Sauce Gardner was named All-Pro twice and to two Pro Bowls, Quinnen Williams earned one All-Pro nod and played in two Pro Bowls and linebacker Quincy Williams was an All-Pro under Ulbrich’s watch.

Ulbrich started his coaching career in 2010 as an assistant special teams coach for the Seattle Seahawks. After two years in that role, Ulbrich served three years as UCLA’s linebackers and special teams coach.