FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — He’s saying there’s a chance.

During his post-practice press availability Friday, Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said he believes he will have “an opportunity” to interview with owner Woody Johnson and advisers for the head coaching position.

“I think next week I’ll be given an opportunity at some point,” Ulbrich said. “And for sure I look forward to that.”

Ulbrich replaced Robert Saleh on Oct. 8, two days after the Jets’ 23-17 loss to former quarterback Sam Darnold and the Vikings in London, England, and the results have not been especially encouraging. The Jets have gone 2-9 under the interim coach, including an unsightly 40-14 loss last Sunday to the Bills in Buffalo that prompted Sauce Gardner to say afterward “some people might be checked out” while D.J. Reed told the NFL website, "Go Long," that he was “ready to go to free agency, bro. I’m ready to see what’s next for me.”

The 4-12 Jets, who began their 2024 season with playoff expectations, will finish another long-since lost campaign Sunday at MetLife Stadium against Miami. Which could end with insult added to injury should the Dolphins (8-8) clinch a playoff berth by beating the Jets and Denver loses to Kansas City.

“We had a lot of adversity this season,” said Jamien Sherwood, who was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. “Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted.”

As such, the likelihood that Ulbrich becomes the franchise’s permanent coach in 2025 is slim. Add that to the fact that the Jets conducted interviews with Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel Thursday and Friday, respectively, for the job, as well as having talked to ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick for the general manager vacancy.

Another potential candidate for the coaching job is former Jets coach-turned-ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, who has used his perch to lobby for an interview for months.

One of the criticisms — particularly from the oft-loquacious Ryan — about this iteration of the beleaguered franchise has been about its culture. Specifically, the theory that the Jets are unprepared and do not play hard.

When asked for his assessment about an organization that has not qualified for the playoffs since 2010, Ulbrich pushed back on the critique.

“I don’t think there’s a huge flaw in the culture,” Ulbrich said of the franchise whose 14-year playoff drought is the longest active absence in major North American professional team sports. “I do think there is an element of — there has been a lot of losing and that’s hard to overcome. . . . You’ve got to fight it. You’ve got to overcome it and the only way you really cure it is by winning and winning on a consistent basis.”

But can a team win regularly when a significant player openly wondered if teammates are looking ahead to the offseason and another spoke about his pending free agency?

“I looked hard at this tape and I especially looked hard when the score got out of whack,” Ulbrich said. “I didn’t see anything. . . . I didn’t see one guy relenting. I didn’t.”

Jet streams

Ulbrich said Gardner will not play Sunday with a hamstring injury. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee), guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), tight end Tyler Conklin (calf) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) are all questionable.

Tua out?

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "unlikely" to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel told The Associated Press. Backup quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley is expected to make his fifth start of the season in Tagovailoa's place.