Jets WR Kerley: Tebow's velocity faster than Mark's

Tim Tebow, gunslinger?

Well, that was Jeremy Kerley's take on the Jets' new backup quarterback. The slot receiver, who was on hand at the NFL pop-up store in Manhattan Tuesday night, said there's a noticeable difference between Tebow and starter Mark Sanchez.

"Different than Mark," Kerley said with a smile, when asked about Tebow's practice throws compared to Sanchez. "The ball comes out a little stronger. He's accurate. He's more accurate than what I thought he'd be. He's a good dude, he has a good personality, and he'll bring a lot of personality to the team."

Asked to clarify the difference in speed, Kerley said: "A lot more velocity. No diss to Mark. [Tebow] brings it, man."

Kerley, the second-year receiver out of TCU, also had high praise for new offensive coordinator Tony Sparano, whom he called "outspoken," but "a good dude."

"He knows what he's doing," Kerley said of the former Dolphins coach. "He brings a different approach to the game. And if everybody buys into it, I think we'll be all right."

With Thursday's NFL draft fast approaching, Kerley knows the Jets could have their eyes on a No. 2 receiver. But he's confident he'll be in the running to be opposite Santonio Holmes. But "whether I get it or not," he said, "that'll be up to the coaches. I'm not too much worried about it. I hope I get it. Who wouldn't want to be the No. 2 receiver? But No. 3's all right, too. No. 3 catches the ball just as much."