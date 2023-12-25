Jets' Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) won't play Thursday night vs. Browns

Jeremy Ruckert already has been ruled out of this week’s Jets’ game.

The second-year tight end from Lindenhurst suffered a concussion in Sunday’s 30-28 victory over the Commanders. Ruckert is just entering the NFL’s concussion protocol and won’t be cleared by Thursday night when the Jets play in Cleveland, Robert Saleh said.

Ruckert wasn’t targeted in Sunday’s game, but he delivered some key blocks in the run game, including one that helped spring Breece Hall for his 36-yard touchdown run. Ruckert has 16 catches for 151 yards in his second NFL season.

Wilson iffy

Zach Wilson remains in the concussion protocol. Saleh said the quarterback is “progressing” and he’s “hopeful” he will be cleared. The Jets will have more information when they return to practice Tuesday.

“He’s not out of the woods yet,” Saleh said.

If Wilson can’t play, Trevor Siemian will start for the second straight game.

No ordinary Joe

Former Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco has been lighting it up for the Browns. Flacco is 3-1 in four starts with Cleveland with 10 touchdown passes – matching the total of the Jets’ entire quarterback room this season..

The Jets will get an up-close look at him Thursday night in Cleveland, which improved to 10-5 with Sunday's 36-22 win at Houston. The Browns have won three in a row and can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Jets.

Saleh isn't surprised by Flacco's success.

“Joe, I’ve said it before, he’s like a Ford pickup truck,” he said of the 38-year-old. “You might not llike it in the summer, but in the winter months, December, January, that son of a gun starts humming. He’s playing some really, really, really good football.”