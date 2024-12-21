Jeremy Ruckert knows the pain that comes with being a Jets fan better than anyone else in their locker room. He’s often reminded of the feeling when he visits with family after losses.

The third-year tight end from Lindenhurst hates seeing the disappointment on their faces, particularly his younger brother Will.

“It’s been tough,” Ruckert told Newsday. “I hear it every day from my family especially. My brother’s a huge Jets fan. Every time you go into the family tent after the game, it sucks just seeing him down.

“Knowing what we had in front of us, it’s been tough this year.”

Ruckert grew up a diehard Jets fan. After they drafted him in the third round in 2022, he envisioned helping the Jets finally get back to the playoffs. Like so many, he believed this was the season — but the Jets, who will host the Rams on Sunday, are 4-10 and out of the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year.

“You’ve got to take the positives out of it,” Ruckert said. “Having another year of being around a great group of guys, you want it to end a little bit different. But you’re learning a lot. I’m still a young player trying to find my way in this league. Hopefully I still have a chance to be a part of the team that turns it around.”

Ruckert is a work-in-progress as a player. Playing behind Tyler Conklin, his role has expanded this season to include more blocking in pass protection and fullback responsibilities. His offensive snaps are up, and he’s played nearly 50% of the special teams snaps.

Tight ends coach Ron Middleton called Ruckert “a jack of all trades.” Passing-game coordinator Todd Downing said Ruckert has had to do “some heavy lifting at the line of scrimmage” and called him “part of the fabric of this offense.”

Ruckert hasn’t been involved in the passing game much as a receiver, though. He has 15 catches for 88 yards and two drops.

Middleton said the Jets still have “the utmost confidence” in Ruckert. “He’s a good player,” Middleton said. “He’s going to be an even better player.”

Ruckert wasn’t targeted much at Ohio State, which boasted several future NFL receivers, including Garrett Wilson. Ruckert capitalized on his opportunities there. He caught 53 passes for 602 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final three seasons.

He said there have been times this season that he put pressure on himself to make plays.

“I always had the mindset that whenever I have the opportunity that I’m just going to make the play,” Ruckert said. “This year with all the negativity going around, I might have lost a little focus or tried to make the moment too big and got away from who I truly am.

“There’s a couple of plays that I look back at that I don’t know if it was lack of focus, but it was wanting it so bad that I pressed a little bit and it didn’t work out.”

Middleton said Ruckert can do that as a blocker, too. The longtime coach told Ruckert he “can’t swing for the fences every time” and needs “to take singles instead of home runs.”

“That’s part of his deal. He’s out of control at times,” Middleton said. “He takes pride in being a physical guy and a tough guy. Just got to get him to realize that I want you to be tough, I want you to try to knock somebody’s head off, to drive somebody in the dirt. But at times just occupy the guy. Just don’t let him get to the ball.

“He’s a young player that’s still finding his way, but he is making strides.”

In last Sunday’s win in Jacksonville, with Conklin at home for the birth of his son, Ruckert played a career-high 39 offensive snaps. He caught only one pass, but he helped keep Jaguars edge rushers Travon Walker and Josh Allen off Aaron Rodgers.

Ruckert believes he’s shown his versatility. His goal for these last three games is “to play free and let loose.” He’s under contract for next season, but it’s not guaranteed. The Jets will undergo many changes, but Ruckert said he’s not thinking about his future.

“I think about how fortunate I am to be here and my history and being so close,” he said. “I know I have another year on my contract. Wherever I am — especially if it’s here — just keep being the person I am and bring the energy every day and try to be the best teammate I can be for my guys and my coaches.”