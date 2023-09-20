Jets looking to get Jeremy Ruckert on the field more

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert only played five snaps in Sunday’s game. Robert Saleh said that needs to change.

“We acknowledge Ruckert needs to get on the field a little bit more,” Saleh said Wednesday afternoon. “He stands for all the right stuff.”

Ruckert, a Lindenhurst native, is one of the Jets’ best run blockers. He had a key block in Week 1, helping spring Breece Hall for an 83-yard run against Buffalo. Yet Ruckert, who played 18 snaps in Week 1, wasn’t used much when the Jets struggled to run the football against the Cowboys.

Saleh said “the intent” is to give Ruckert more opportunities going forward.

“We’ll see how it works out,” Saleh said. “He’s going to continue to get better. He’ll find his way into the offense.”