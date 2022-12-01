Lindenhurst product Jeremy Ruckert 'developing fine' with Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Rookie tight end Jeremy Ruckert hasn’t played many snaps or seen many targets. The Jets are getting solid production from veterans Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.

Tight ends coach Ron Middleton said Ruckert is “developing fine,” but it’s hard to get him on the field with those two playing so well.

“He’s getting better,” Middleton said. “His time is going to come. Those guys are playing at a high level right now. Who are you going to take off the field to put him in there?”

Ruckert, a Lindenhurst product, has appeared in seven games. He’s played 27 offensive snaps and 77 on special teams. Ruckert has no catches and has been targeted just once.

Middleton said they’re working on everything with Ruckert because the tight end position is so important and detailed in this system.

Conklin is second on the team in catches and receiving yards and Uzomah has done well blocking and receiving.

“Those guys are worth their weight in gold,” Middleton said

Middleton credited general manager Joe Douglas and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for having the vision of signing both tight ends in free agency and utilizing them as the Jets do.

Carter remains hobbled

Michael Carter (ankle) missed his second straight practice, which puts his availability Sunday in doubt.

The Jets could feature undrafted rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight against Minnesota. He led the Jets with 69 rushing yards and 103 scrimmage yards in his NFL debut last week.

“He took advantage of an opportunity, but now we have to grow from that,” running backs coach Taylor Embree said.

James Robinson should be active if Carter isn’t. Robinson voiced his displeasure about being a healthy scratch last Sunday to ESPN.com. Embree understood and spoke to Robinson Thursday.

“I told him I’d be mad if you weren’t mad you weren’t playing,” Embree said. “I want guys that want to play. He wants to play. He thinks he can help the team win. We’re going to rely on him throughout this season. Our situation is week-by-week.”

Ticket price increase

The Jets, who are enjoying a rare late-season playoff chase, are raising ticket prices next season by an average of 12%.

It’s the second straight year that the Jets will up prices after keeping them the same price the previous five seasons.

The Jets haven’t been in the playoff hunt this late in the season since 2015.

Honoring Knapp

The Jets will be among the teams helping raise money this weekend for “The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund” in honor of Greg Knapp, their former passing game coordinator who was killed by a distracted driver while riding his bike last year.

Jets coaches, including defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and D-Line coach Aaron Whitecotton will wear custom-made shoes honoring Knapp on Sunday as part of “My Cause, My Cleats.”

Two-minute drill

Offensive line coach John Benton said right tackle George Fant is “getting really close” to returning. Fant (knee) has missed the last eight games. He could be activated from IR this week. … Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) practiced fully Thursday and may return after missing two games.