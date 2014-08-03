Source: Cunningham tears Achilles tendon

Linebacker Jermaine Cunningham tore his Achilles tendon in the Jets' Green and White scrimmage, a source confirmed Sunday.

Cunningham, 26, was tended to on the field by trainers after suffering the first-half injury and was later helped off the field. He did not return, and Rex Ryan had little info at the time about the extent of Cunningham's injury.

"It looked like he came out with a knee or a leg," said the coach. "I’m not sure really what it was. I don’t think it was a knee but obviously he wasn’t able to continue so I’m concerned there."