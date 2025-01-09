SportsFootballNew York Jets

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh interviews with 49ers for defensive coordinator job

Jets head coach during the first quarter against the New...

Jets head coach during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 19, 2024. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

Robert Saleh is garnering interest from NFL teams looking for coaches this offseason.

Saleh, the former Jets coach, is scheduled to interview with the Jaguars and Raiders for their head coaching vacancies. He met with the 49ers on Thursday for their defensive coordinator position. Saleh held that job for four years before the Jets hired him as head coach in 2021.

It’s possible Saleh will return to San Francisco if he doesn’t get a head coaching job. He has remained close with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco was a top-5 defense twice under Saleh and reached one Super Bowl.

Saleh went 20-36 in three-plus seasons as Jets coach. Owner Woody Johnson fired Saleh after a Week 5 loss to Minnesota in London. The Jets were 2-3 at the time. The defense took a hit after Saleh was let go. The Jets went 3-9 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

It didn’t take long for Saleh to find work. Packers coach Matt LaFleur brought in Saleh as an offensive assistant. The two are close friends from their time as graduate assistants for Central Michigan.

Saleh gives LaFleur insight on how defenses might attack what the Packers are doing offensively while also coming up with some play designs.

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

Ex-Jets coach Saleh interviews with 49ers for DC job
