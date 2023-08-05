Jets' Aaron Rodgers returns to practice field after getting stepped on

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There was a mini-scare at Jets practice Saturday with fans gasping as Aaron Rodgers started hobbling on his left foot.

During team competition, Rodgers dropped back for a pass and someone stepped on his foot. Rodgers limped off, took his helmet off and took a knee as Zach Wilson took over the offense.

Everyone in the stands was relieved a little later as Rodgers returned. He rifled a pass across the middle to Tyler Conklin and threw touchdown passes to Jeremy Ruckert and Allen Lazard.

Crisis averted.

“He got stepped on. Little pinky toe,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s alright. I saw it. I knew he was fine.”

If anything, this will give the coaches another reason to remind everyone that they need to play hard but not get too close to the quarterback. This is especially important next week when the competition picks up a little when the Jets hold joint practices with Carolina.

“We [say] it all the time: ‘Stay off the quarterback. Respect the quarterback,’” Saleh said. “Every player knows how important those quarterbacks are. Stay up, stay off of them. It goes without saying. But you always try to make it a point of emphasis.”

Garrett’s return close

Receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to return to practice on a limited basis Tuesday. Wilson suffered a low ankle sprain last week and has missed the last four practices. Wilson was ramping up his workload Saturday, running and catching passes on a side field.

“He’s doing really well,” Saleh said.

Duane Brown update

Veteran left tackle Duane Brown, 37, is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and remains “a couple of weeks” away from practicing, Saleh said.

The Jets don’t seem concerned about Brown’s availability even if he doesn’t practice much before the season opener on Sept. 11 against the Bills.

“We would love him out there right now but it is a plus that he’s got so much experience in this league,” Saleh said. “He’s one of the few in the league when you’ve had that much experience you can play without practice. He’s going through a lot of individual [work] on the side and he’s still getting a lot of work in. I’m not worried about whether he’ll be able to play once he gets here.”