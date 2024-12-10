That Woody Johnson has been focused on 2025 and beyond is not exactly among the NFL’s best-kept secrets. The firings of Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas, 42 days apart, were essentially public admissions that the Jets’ 2024 season has been an abject failure.

For Aaron Rodgers, though, the focus is not about potentially meeting and developing relationships with the beleaguered franchise’s new general manager and head coach. Rather, the future Hall of Famer is preoccupied with how he and the Jets can complete the final four games of the season in a relatively dignified manner.

“What are you playing for? I think, first and foremost, is pride,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly spot on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I think, at the end of the day, it comes down to playing for pride and playing because you love the game.

“Obviously, it’s been a tough season for us, but there’s one way to finish this thing, and that’s the right way. That’s going out and not changing the way you prepare, not changing your approach and going out and being a true professional.”

The Jets, who were eliminated from the playoffs after falling to the Dolphins, 32-26, in overtime Sunday, are 3-10 with four games remaining . The Jets have not qualified for the playoffs since 2010, and their 14-year drought is the longest active streak in North American professional sports.

“We’ve got to stop being losers,” Garrett Wilson said after Sunday's game. “...One of my takeaways from this is we got to be better when the season comes. Winning the offseason is winning the offseason. Winning training camp is winning training camp. Let’s win when it matters.”

Alas, OTAs and training camp and the upcoming season are months away. Until then, these Jets have four games in four weeks before relegating this campaign to the dustbin of history. The first of those comes Sunday when they visit the equally disappointing Jaguars (3-10).

So, then, what do the Jets have to play for? The cynic–and perhaps Johnson–would suggest better draft positioning. The Jets are currently projected to have the seventh pick in April’s draft, according to Tankathon.com.

Still, that could be viewed as an organizational goal. Rodgers suggested that what could drive he and his teammates is more personal in nature.

“We are paid…for the 17 games. So you keep playing. That’s your responsibility,” Rodgers said. “Pride encompasses everything. It’s your pride in performance, love for the game, love for your teammates, regard for the opportunity. And there’s other things that can be, I’m sure, motivation for people. Talking about stats and bonuses and different things that come into play. Whether you’re 10-3 or 3-10, it’s always those things that are tied into contracts. So I’m sure there will be motivation for guys in that way.”

The 41-year-old is under contract through next season and carries a cap hit of $23.5 million, according to Sportrac.com.

Two days after the loss to the Dolphins, Rodgers was still irked at the outcome despite throwing for 300 yards–339 to be exact–for the first time since Dec. 12, 2021, a stretch of 34 starts.

But he sounded generally pleased with the performance of the Jets' offense.

“We did some good things on offense. We’ve done a lot of good things on offense throughout the year. I felt like we were more consistent for four quarters,” Rodgers said. “We scored on five straight possessions, I believe. ...I was proud of our young guys in the backfield, our rookies who were playing with Breece [Hall] out. Isaiah [Davis] and Braelon [Allen] did a nice job. Obviously, Garrett had a big, productive day. Davante [Adams] had a big, productive day.”