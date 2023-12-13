Jets' Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers 'ramping up' his workload every day

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Robert Saleh said he’s “not sure” if Aaron Rodgers would do more during practice this week, but that he is “ramping up” his workload every day.

Rodgers did not participate in practice on Wednesday, though. That could just be part of the rehab program. Rodgers also didn’t practice last Wednesday and then logged back-to-back limited practices.

The clock is ticking on Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1. He has stated that he believes he could be cleared to play in the Jets’ Christmas Eve game against Washington. He’ll have to go through some full-contact practices before that happens.

Saleh didn’t shed additional light on Rodgers possibly returning or whether the organization would tell the star quarterback not to risk it since the Jets’ playoff chances are so low.

“I don’t know, honestly,” Saleh said. “I really am being genuine when I say he’s in rehab and he’s progressing. If that bridge comes to us, we’ll cross it. Right now it’s about Miami and with regards to his rehab schedule, just working with the doctors in terms of what we can give him this week.”

The Jets badly need a win in Miami on Sunday to presumably keep that Rodgers’ dream alive. Either way, the Jets have to make a decision on Rodgers by next week. His 21-day window to be activated closes on Wednesday. Saleh said no decision has been made yet.

“I don’t know,” Saleh said. “I don’t have an answer for you guys on that one.”

Pro Bowl goals

Making the Pro Bowl has been one of Quincy Williams’ goals this season. He’s currently fourth among inside linebackers in the fan voting behind San Francisco’s Fred Warner, Baltimore’s Roquan Smith and Jacksonville’s Foye Oluokun.

“I feel like I should be higher,” said Williams, who is having the best season of his career. “But I can only control what I can control and that’s the way I play the game and that’s more of what I’m focused on.”

Williams said it would be “legendary” if he and his brother, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, were both made the Pro Bowl. Quinnen was a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro last year.

Injury updates

Defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers (ankle) and Solomon Thomas (knee) did not practice. Running back Breece Hall (ankle) was limited.

Rookie receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle) and rookie offensive tackle Carter Warren (hip) also did not practice. They both missed last week’s game.

Center Joe Tippmann (calf) and tackle Max Mitchell (shoulder) were limited. Both left last week’s game, but Tippmann returned.

Two-minute drill

The Jets signed 6-8, 325-pound offensive lineman Obinna Eze to their practice squad. Eze spent time with the Lions and Steelers practice teams and played for the USFL’s Michigan Panthers.