Jets' Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: 'He looks normal to me'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — No. 8 in the red no-contact jersey was throwing strikes again along the sideline with no defenders on a practice field Friday. But is there a holiday gift coming on Christmas Eve Day — No. 8 in a real Jets jersey facing Washington at MetLife Stadium?

That has been Aaron Rodgers’ target day.

And Jets coach Robert Saleh sure made it sound before practice as if the 40-year-old quarterback is getting closer to the goal line so that a decision can be made whether he’s returning from his left Achilles repair job this season or next. The team pushed open a 21-day practice window on Nov. 29. That window shuts Wednesday for him to be activated.

Saleh said Rodgers “pushed it a little bit” Thursday in individual drills and seven-on-seven situations.

The four-time MVP got under center for snaps, ran bootlegs and jogged from one drill to the next.

“He looks normal to me,” Saleh said on Friday. “It’s unbelievable. Credit to him, especially in this day and age where a hangnail can affect a game week. This dude is grinding to try to get himself back. It just shows how much he cares.”

It’s believed that this would be an unprecedented return if it happens, coming back less than 3 1/2 months after an operation for this type of injury. The procedure was done on Sept. 13, with a technique meant to speed the recovery. That followed the fateful tear two nights before, four snaps into the season.

Rodgers, though, has spoken about wanting to be able to protect himself and about the Jets still being in contention for a playoff ticket as being factors in a decision whether to return. They’re on the outskirts at 5-8 heading into Sunday’s game at Miami.

But Rodgers also embraces challenges and likes to stiff-arm doubters. Maybe he will want to show that he can pull off this same-season comeback no matter what, as long as the team and the doctors sign off on it. He said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he still had more things to accomplish before being ready for clearance. He’s listed as out for Sunday.

If he’s activated and doesn’t play against Washington, there will still be two regular-season chances left, at Cleveland (a Thursday night game on Dec. 28) and at New England.

“He’s special, man,” the Jets’ No. 1 receiver, Garrett Wilson, said on Friday. “I’m not amazed just because I knew he put his mind to putting an emphasis on his recovery, and he’s gone about it the right way to get to this point.

“But it’s definitely impressive seeing him out there and the progress he’s made in such a short time. Like I said, he’s special.

“The mindset, the way he goes about his treatment, all of a sudden you find yourself back ready to play here pretty soon. It’s crazy.”

Wilson said he hasn’t “put any thought to” that tantalizing prospect.

“With that said, he offers great insight, great everything,” Wilson said. “He makes sure he’s locked in on that.

“But when he’s throwing, he looks special. It looks like Aaron Rodgers.”

The quarterback work has often been less than special with Rodgers out. But Zach Wilson returned after a two-game benching and threw for a season-high 301 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-6 win over Houston Sunday at MetLife Stadium. So it remains to be seen whether Wilson will soon move to the sideline again and watch, or finish the schedule on the field.

The next step on the ladder for Rodgers is 11-on-11 drills.

“He’s been moving great,” Garrett Wilson said. “He jumped up and made a catch [Friday]. It’s kind of scary. I’m like, Chill. That’s what I want to say. But, yeah man, he looks ahead of schedule, for sure.”

Notes & quotes: Breece Hall has run for 40 yards or less in nine games and has 13 carries or less in 11. “We’re a league-worst third-down conversion rate team, which doesn’t allow you to get many snaps on first and second down and be able to establish the run game,” Saleh said … Receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle) will miss the Miami game. Tackle Carter Warren (hip) is doubtful … Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) is questionable.