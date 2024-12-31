The Jets have a number of big decisions to make in 2025. The three most important and pressing are who their general manager and head coach will be, and figuring out what to do with Aaron Rodgers.

The 41-year-old quarterback hasn’t decided if he wants to play next season. If he does, it could be with another team. At this point, it would be more surprising if Rodgers is back than if he isn’t.

If owner Woody Johnson makes the call, Rodgers may be released soon. However, Johnson could let whoever he brings in to run the football department and coach the team decide Rodgers’ fate.

They may cut Rodgers anyway and take the $49 million dead hit instead of spreading it over two seasons. Then, the Jets could go big-name hunting in 2026.

Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Jermaine Johnson are extension eligible. Wilson especially, and Hall, have been frustrated this season. They’re not locks to sign extensions.

There has been speculation that Wilson could request a trade. The new regime may have to smooth things over with Wilson to keep him in a Jets’ uniform long term.

Gardner has expressed a desire to stay. Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2, so the Jets may hold off on extending him.

Here are some Jets who may have played their last games with the team already, or will on Sunday:

Davante Adams

He’s still a top receiver. The Jets should try to keep Adams and Wilson together. Adams would have to take a pay cut – his cap number is $38.3 million non-guaranteed - and be willing to stay if Rodgers doesn’t. A real, honest conversation needs to be had. The Jets don’t need Adams becoming a distraction if his buddy is gone.

C.J. Mosley

He was unable to return after suffering a Week 8 neck injury. Mosley has a $4.25 million guarantee, but likely won’t be back. If Mosley can play next year, he probably will want to play for a winner.

Haason Reddick

The Reddick acquisition proved to be a mistake. In nine games after a lengthy hold out Reddick has just half a sack. Both sides should move on.

Tyron Smith

A neck injury ended his season in Week 10, but Smith wasn’t at the top of his game when he was healthy. His time as a Jet is over, and maybe his Hall-of-Fame career.

D.J. Reed

Signed in 2022, Reed had a big impact on the defense and in Gardner’s development. Reed wanted to sign an extension, but the Jets’ young players are the priority. Reed will hit free agency and said he's looking forward to it.

Tyler Conklin

Another important 2022 signing, Conklin has been reliable as a receiver and blocker. It’s unlikely Conklin, who wants to be part of a winning team, will be back.

Morgan Moses

Veteran right tackle is a leader who played through so much this season. Moses turns 34 in March. The Jets should try to re-sign him, but also draft a tackle for insurance or sign one in free agency

Jamien Sherwood

Fourth-year linebacker broke out in a contract year. Sherwood ranks third in the NFL in tackles. The Jets developed Sherwood and should try to keep this home-grown player in their building.

Allen Lazard

The Jets didn’t get nearly enough for the $22 million guaranteed Lazard received over two seasons. He’s caught 57 passes and six touchdowns in 25 games with eight drops. Lazard won’t return.

Micheal Clemons

He played a bigger role this season, but didn’t have a big impact. The Jets need to strengthen the defensive line.

Javon Kinlaw

He didn’t have the impact the Jets hoped after they signed Kinlaw from the 49ers. Upgrade needed.

Brandin Echols

He’s been a starter and valuable backup corner. With Reed all-but gone, it makes sense to keep Echols.

Greg Zuerlein

He had a rough season. The Jets will have a new kicker next year.

Solomon Thomas

Plays his role, is a good depth piece on the defensive line and a humanitarian. The Jets should bring Thomas back at the right price.

Tony Adams

The Jets have been high on Adams, a restricted free agent, but Johnson reportedly ordered his benching in Week 11. Adams might not be back.