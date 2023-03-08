Jets still waiting after going all-in to sign Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has made the Jets, Packers and the rest of the NFL wait this long while he decides his future — what’s another day or two?

The clock is ticking on Rodgers to make a call, though. The Jets, especially, need to know whether he will join them before the free-agent negotiation period kicks off on Monday. If they don’t land Rodgers, they will have to sign a veteran free agent to lead this playoff-hungry team.

The Jets are doing everything they can to acquire Rodgers, a four-time MVP whose future remains unclear. He could return to the Packers, who drafted him in 2005, retire or play for another team.

It’s hard to see Rodgers walking away from a contract that will pay him $59.6 million in 2023. Whether he returns to Green Bay or agrees to a trade to the Jets, his contract is expected to be restructured.

A contingent of Jets officials flew to California on Jets owner Woody Johnson’s airplane on Tuesday to meet with Rodgers. This came after the Green Bay Packers gave the Jets permission to speak to Rodgers, which they did on Monday.

Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who has a personal relationship with Rodgers, spent Tuesday on the West Coast with the future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback. They tried to sell Rodgers on the roster and their vision for the Jets. Johnson’s plane landed in a New Jersey airport before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Having Hackett could be an advantage for the Jets. He was the Packers offensive coordinator for three years and developed a strong relationship with Rodgers. The two remain close.

The Jets have other things that may make them attractive to the 39-year Rodgers, including talented young skill players on offense and a top 5 defense. Ultimately, it’s up to Rodgers, who is known to be deliberate in his process.

Rodgers recently spent four days on a darkness retreat that he said would help him decide what he will do in 2023. After he emerged, Rodgers said during an appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast that he would make his decision “sooner rather than later,” and that “for everybody involved directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier.”

The fact that he met with the Jets would seem to indicate that he’s open for a change of address. It also appears that the Green Bay Packers are willing to part with their franchise quarterback if they’re letting him speak with and meet with another team. Jordan Love is waiting in the wings to be Rodgers’ successor in Green Bay.

If Rodgers wants to continue playing and with the Jets, they will negotiate a trade with the Packers.

The Jets would have to turn to Plan C or D if Rodgers turns them down. He’s been Plan A from the beginning. The Jets lost out on Derek Carr, who they met with twice. Carr was viewed as a fallback option. Carr chose not to wait for Rodgers’ decision and signed a four-year deal with the Saints.

Jimmy Garoppolo would be the Jets’ likely target in free agency. Among the other quarterbacks who will be free agents are Baker Mayfield, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz.

The Jets also could check on Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson’s availability. He received a non-exclusive franchise tag, which allows him to seek a trade. The Ravens have the right to match offers for Jackson, who reportedly is seeking a deal with more than $200 million guaranteed. That would greatly hamper the Jets ability to spend.

They’ve already started to create cap space for whatever move they make. The Jets restructured tight end C.J Uzomah’s contract to free up $3.6 million. They still need to make several other moves since overthecap.com has the Jets with $1.8 million in cap space.

Uzomah appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” and said he’d love to play with Rodgers.