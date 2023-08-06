Jets' receivers impressed with Aaron Rodgers' quick thinking

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets offense was in the huddle at practice on Sunday when quarterback Aaron Rodgers abruptly changed the meanings of his hand signals.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah recalled Rodgers saying something along the lines of, “Hey, actually I’m going to change it, so if it’s this, this time, it’s going to be this.”

Said Uzomah, “I’m out there like, ‘Wait, what did you just say?’ To me, it makes it fun, because the defense can’t key.”

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. thinks it goes beyond keeping the defense off-balance. “He does it on purpose just to keep our minds racing,” Hardman said.

To the Jets receivers and tight ends, it all is part of a crash course in all things Rodgers in training camp, and they seem to be loving it. It can be a challenge, yes, but it also is an education that figures to pay dividends come September.

Take Rodgers’ quick, short passing game, an area in which he put on a clinic at times on Sunday, firing all manner of throws into tight windows for useful gains.

His targets have come to assume that he both knows what he is doing and can deliver on the plan, even when others it seems improbable.

“Aaron, man, he’ll tell you before the play, hey, listen, be ready for it,” Hardman said. “It’s like, ‘OK, all right, the nickel [cornerback] is right here, though, and the linebacker’s right there.’” Then Rodgers throws it anyway.

Hardman called Rodgers “tricky” for a receiver to work with.

How so? “Tricky, as in he’ll throw it when you think he won’t, especially no-looks. He’ll no-look you quick. So you’ve just got to be on alert for anything.”

Said Uzomah, “It’s fun. I think it is different. It’s a little bit challenging at times to know what he’s thinking.”

Coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers’ quick passing game remains a work in progress as his teammates get more accustomed to his play. Saleh said an added benefit is having the Jets’ defensive backs practice against such tactics from an all-time great.

“His whole career he’s been a master at that,” Saleh said.

Naturally, it is easier for Rodgers to work his magic when he is wearing a red jersey and thus not eligible to be tackled. But camp is all about getting timing right, especially when there is a new passer in town.

This week the Jets will get to test that in joint practices with the Panthers, which is the closest Rodgers is expected to come to game conditions this preseason.

The best thing of all about being on the receiving end of his passes is that when all goes well, it happens so seamlessly.

“You’ve got to be very alert, because Aaron is good at throwing you open,” Hardman said.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert said, “He sees things before you can even think about it. You just try to learn and take what he says in meetings to the field and really pay attention, because if he’s doing something, it’s for a reason.”

The Jets ended practice on Sunday with a pair of two-minute drills. On the first, Rodgers drove the team for the winning field goal after taking possession around midfield with 36 seconds left and two timeouts.

Does Hardman have any doubt Rodgers will make that sort of thing happen when given the chance in late-game situations?

“No doubt,” Hardman said. “He’s been doing this 19 years. He ain’t been at the top of this game for this long for no reason. When he’s on the field you know you have a chance. Regardless of what yard line you’re on, you have a chance to go in and score.”