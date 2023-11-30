Jets QB Aaron Rodgers strongly endorses Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh despite outside criticism 

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Aaron Rodgers is a big fan of the Jets’ current leadership and believes they can lead the franchise to success.

The Jets’ struggles this season have led to criticism of general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, one of Rodgers' closest friends.

Rodgers wouldn’t say that playing for the Jets in 2024 would be contingent on everyone returning, but he strongly endorsed all three men.

“I want to play and I feel like the Johnsons want me to be here,” Rodgers said. “I feel like it’s a really good organizational structure. I feel like Joe’s drafted really well. I feel like Robert is a fantastic coach, so is Nathaniel but those decisions are out of my hands.”

The Jets have greatly underachieved and the offense is one of the worst in the league. Not having Rodgers healthy is a main reason for both.

Rodgers said the criticism “seems pretty consistent with the fan base.” Rodgers said he respects how passionate they are, but he’s confident in Douglas, Saleh and Hackett.

“I feel like the recipe is in place to be really successful whether it’s finishing up this year or starting fresh next year,” Rodgers said. “I feel like with those guys in position of leadership this team can get to where it wants to go.”

Hackett pressing

The players aren’t the only ones pressing on offense. Their play-caller is too.

Hackett admitted the Jets’ inability to moving the football and scoring points has affected him.

“We’re all pressing and it starts with me,” Hackett said. “I have to stop that.”

It was a surprising admission from Hackett, who is in his ninth season as an NFL coordinator.

“Sometimes it’s experimenting with too many new things instead of building a foundation or trying to take too many shots or trying to get unique runs instead of letting those guys go to work,” Hackett said. “As a coach, we’re always looking from within first because that’s what we can control. There’s so many things that we can’t control when they go out on the field.

“Sometimes you just have to let them go out and play and give them the looks and trust that they’re going to execute it. That’s where I got to be with them.”

Hall fine with critique

Breece Hall was not bothered by Saleh saying he has to be able to get “the grimy yards.” This came after Hall said he’s been pressing because he feels he needs to make a big play every time he touches the football

“I just took it like it’s just one of those things like if you’re not able to call out your best players on offense then you can’t really call out anybody,” Hall said. “I take pride in being an ‘A’ player. If I get called out, you can’t get in your feelings about it, be sad about it. It is what it is. You got to be better and just take the grimy yards when they’re given.”

Honoring Knapp

Members of the Jets and Falcons will participate in the “Knapp Stair Climb” Sunday and run the MetLife Stadium stairs in honor of Greg Knapp. The former NFL coach was tragically killed in a bike accident two years ago. Details on how to get involved are at https://www.knappmemorial.org/stairclimb