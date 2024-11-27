FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers said he won’t let his pride determine whether he will play another season.

The four-time MVP, who will turn 41 years old next week, is having his worst season individually and team-wise since becoming an NFL starting quarterback. But Rodgers said trying to make sure he leaves on a better note won’t drive him to return for a 21st season.

“Honestly, I’m not worried about that at all,” Rodgers said after Jets practice Wednesday. “I think part of the process of losing self-importance is dealing with the ups and downs and in-betweens. I’m not attached to that at all.

“If this is it — and it could be — nothing but gratitude for this time, for my career, for the men and women I’ve been around for my 20 years.”

The Jets (3-8) have six games left in their disappointing season. That could be all that remains in Rodgers’ time with the Jets and his Hall-of-Fame career.

Rodgers has gone from definitely wanting to play at least one more year to being iffy about 2025. His health and desire to put himself through the grind will be big factors in Rodgers’ future as well as whether he’s wanted and the makeup of the team.

He believes the Jets have “the pieces in place” to compete for a championship. But they will undergo a massive overhaul across the board. The Jets have begun the search for a new general manager and head coach. Those changes have led to Rodgers being unsure about next season.

He made it clear that he would love to continue playing for interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. Rodgers expressed similar feelings for offensive coaches Todd Downing and Nathaniel Hackett. It’s doubtful they will be back.

Rodgers said if they’re not, it won’t be a “deal breaker” for him to play next season for the Jets, and he’s willing to play for new coaches and in a new system.

“I’m definitely all-in on Brick, I love Brick,” Rodgers said. “That’s out of my control. I’m not going to say, ‘Brick or nothing.’ I need to see how I’m feeling. I’d love to play for Brick again. He’s a fantastic human being.

“There’s a lot of things that could change in the next six weeks. There could be some really good feelings coming out of this. There could be some wholesale changes — and I might be part of that.

Ownership and the new football decision makers will have the most say on whether Rodgers remains a Jet. Rodgers said he’s not had any conversations with Woody Johnson or his brother Christopher — who Rodgers is closer to — about which way they’re leaning.

“I think it’s too early for that,” Rodgers said.

The focus for the Jets right now is on Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Rodgers remains the Jets’ starting quarterback despite reports that he would be cut or put on injured reserve. If it’s up to Ulbrich, Rodgers will be the Jets’ starter for the remainder of the season.

“As long as he’s healthy my plan is to play him,” Ulbrich said. “I know talking to him that’s the way he wants to do it too. He’s a very prideful person, he wants to finish this thing off right. He wants to celebrate this team that we have and have a good taste in our mouths as we leave this season.”

Rodgers said there are so many variables and unknowns about next season that it’s important for him to stay in the present.

“That stuff is out my control,” he said. “I’m just going to enjoy these times here and let the future take care of itself.”

Injury news

Breece Hall didn’t practice because of knee soreness that’s lingered from the Jets’ last game 11 days ago. Ulbrich is “hopeful” that Hall will play Sunday. Otherwise, rookie Braelon Allen would be the lead back . . . Ulbrich said left tackle Tyron Smith is a candidate for injured reserve because of a neck injury that hasn’t improved enough . . . C.J. Mosley practiced after missing the last four games with a neck injury. His game status will be determined by how he feels following Thursday’s padded practice . . . Rookie quarterback Jordan Travis has had “some setbacks” in his recovery from a fractured ankle that happened at Florida State, according to Ulbrich, and won’t come off the reserve/Non-Football Injury list.