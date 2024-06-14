The Jets rebuilt their offensive line, added playmakers at the receiver position and Aaron Rodgers is healthy, prompting a renewed belief that they can be a Super Bowl contender this season.

“It’s a very confident group,”coach Robert Saleh said. “I think everyone’s chomping at the bit to do what we were supposed to do in ’23.”

The Jets wrapped up their spring workouts Wednesday with plenty of buzz because of who didn’t attend the mandatory minicamp and why. The Jets need to be as drama-free in 2024 as possible to snap their 13-year playoff drought and make a long postseason run.

The biggest questions they are dealing with heading into the summer:

1. Will Aaron Rodgers stop creating distractions?

He is a great quarterback, a four-time MVP and the biggest reason the Jets will once again be hyped. But Rodgers creates drama off the field with his words and actions.

Rodgers chose to skip minicamp because of an “event” that he informed Saleh about weeks ago and it became a big deal.

As soon as Saleh said Rodgers’ absence was “unexcused” and that he faced being fined the issue blew up, even though the Jets’ coach and players tried downplaying it. Veteran cornerback D.J. Reed said, “That’s our quarterback. If it’s important to him, it’s important to us. It’s really not a big deal.”

It is a bad look, though, that Rodgers, the team leader who has said everyone needs to be serious about winning, did not attend the mandatory camp.

Rodgers’ weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN often generate headlines and last year led to Saleh and Jets players having to answer for things Rodgers said.

Since he was traded to the Jets last year, Rodgers, a noted anti-vaxxer, has repeatedly blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci, gotten into a war of words with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and was a potential Vice Presidential candidate for Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Rodgers, by the way, is returning from a torn left Achilles tendon and trying to prove he’s still an MVP-caliber player. All of his words and actions should be geared toward that.

2. Will Haason Reddick’s situation be settled?

Reddick, who is in the final year of his current deal, was a no-show for the Jets’ entire offseason program over a contract dispute. Saleh expects Reddick for the start of training camp, but he said the same thing about minicamp.

This also was a bad look for Reddick and the Jets, and a cause for concern.

The Jets let last year’s sack leader Bryce Huff leave in free agency. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal with Philadelphia. The Eagles traded Reddick because they weren’t going to extend him. The Jets knew the situation. The trade made sense since they were getting an upgrade from Huff, but then Reddick opted to not take part in anything with his new team.

The plan, reportedly, was for Reddick to play out the year and then get paid. Reddick wants a new deal. He responded on Twitter, saying, “Stop believing the foolery y’all see on these social media apps and news outlets. Running crazy narratives and y’all eating it up.”

Another distraction the Jets don’t need.

3. Can the Jets overcome age and injuries?

The Jets have a 40-year-old quarterback, two 33-year-old bookend offensive tackles and a nearly 30-year-old receiver all returning after missing parts or most of last season.

Rodgers’ road back has been well documented. New tackle Tyron Smith has played 30-of-67 games over the past four years. Right tackle Morgan Moses had surgery in the offseason to repair a torn pectoral. Receiver Mike Williams tore his ACL in Week 3 last year.

Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker also is recovering from a torn Achilles in Week 5.

Saleh said Moses and Vera-Tucker will be ready for the start of camp. Williams is shooting for Week 1. Rodgers and Smith are aiming to play a full season.

The Jets may be cautious with all of them, but they also need to get the offensive line working together. They can’t afford a repeat of last season when left tackle Duane Brown missed most of camp and right tackle Mekhi Becton worked mostly with the second team. Both started Week 1. The offensive line was an issue all season.

4. Will offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett be better?

Hackett oversaw one of the worst offenses in football last season. He didn’t adjust well to losing Rodgers and many players were frustrated, most notably Garrett Wilson.

The Jets were said to be looking for someone to work above Hackett, but he’s getting another shot. Hackett is very close to Rodgers, who has a lot of say in what plays are run.

Passing game coordinator Todd Downing, a former OC, could have a bigger role. Also, Saleh has been involved in offensive meetings more than ever. He’s giving tips on how defenses might attack Rodgers and the system.

If the offense doesn’t get rolling with Hackett running it, he, Saleh and many Jets coaches could be looking for work in January.