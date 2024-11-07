FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers was talking about practice.

The 40-year-old quarterback said he’s feeling the best he has since before the Jets’ Week 4 loss to Denver when Rodgers was hit 14 times. He practiced in full on the first practice of the week for the first time since that game.

Rodgers had his best performance as a Jet in the second half of Thursday’s win over Houston. He said if the Jets want to really turn the corner, it starts in practice.

“If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to practice like a great team,” Rodgers said. “The last few weeks we’ve practiced a lot better. But there’s still a standard. We need to come up an extra notch and when we do that, which I’m confident we will, then the consistency shows up on game day.

“You don’t just roll out of bed and play friggin’ great. You’ve got to practice the right way. It helps that I’m out there today and this week and hopefully that gets us practicing the right way, so we play at the 60-minute level the right way.”

The Jets (3-6) have a lot of ground to make up to be in the playoff hunt later in the season. But the win that snapped a five-game losing streak raised their spirits.

The locker room was loud and lively Wednesday. Rodgers joked about feeling good after benching two plates and “rocking some stuff out.”

Rodgers turned serious when he talked about what has been missing and the Jets better find it quickly.

“There’s a baseline level of energy and enthusiasm that we kind of held ourselves to in training camp,” Rodgers said. “We haven’t necessarily been there the entire time. We got to find a way to bring it every single day.

“The key for young players to learn is that consistency starts with the minute you walk into the building and everything you do needs to be intentional. That starts with the conversation you’re having. The time you get to work. The way you take notes. We’re starting to do some of the right things but we’re a work in progress too.”

Mosley update

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, whose neck locked up on him before the Week 8 game in New England, has had “a couple of procedures” on his neck to try and loosen it up, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said. Ulbrich said Mosley won’t play until he gets full range of motion and feels confident. “We’re hopeful that happens the next couple of weeks,” Ulbrich said

O-Line banged up

Center Joe Tippmann was the only starting offensive lineman to practice. Tackles Tyron Smith (vet rest day), Morgan Moses (knee) and guards John Simpson (groin) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (high ankle sprain) did not. Ulbrich expects Smith and Moses to play Sunday in Arizona and believes Simpson has a better chance than Vera-Tucker. Rookie Ola Fashanu could start at guard.

Two-minute drill

Garrett Wilson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his two-touchdown performance, that included a ridiculous leaping one-handed grab, against Houston . . . Starting safety Tony Adams (hamstring) should return after missing the last two games. Adams practiced in full.