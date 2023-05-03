Jets reuniting Aaron Rodgers with veteran receiver and friend Randall Cobb, source says

The Jets are reuniting Aaron Rodgers with another old friend and teammate.

Receiver Randall Cobb is expected to sign with the Jets, a league source said. Cobb, 32, played with Rodgers for 10 years in Green Bay. The two are very close.

Rodgers and Cobb walked off Lambeau Field together after the Packers’ season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8. Rodgers believed he played his last game as a Packer and wanted to leave the field with his longtime teammate.

Cobb caught 34 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown last season. He has 625 career catches for 7,585 yards and 53 touchdowns.

The one-time Pro Bowler will be the second former Packers receiver to join Rodgers and the Jets. They also signed Allen Lazard.

Quarterback Tim Boyle and offensive tackle Billy Turner are other ex-Packers who have signed with the Jets.

They all played for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who held the same title in Green Bay from 2019-21.

Cobb will be part of a receiving group that currently includes Lazard, Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims.



