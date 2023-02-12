Report: Jets inquire about Aaron Rodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Jets reportedly have inquired about Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN reported on Sunday that the Jets have touched base with the Packers to check on Rodgers’ availability. This move was expected because all signs point to the Jets going all-in for Rodgers once his situation is settled.

Rodgers will begin a four-day “darkness retreat” on Monday. He said when he emerges, he will shed some light on his future.

The four-time MVP hasn’t determined whether he will play next season. He’s due $59.465 million guaranteed so it’s hard to see him walking away from that.

The Jets have made it clear they would pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason. Owner Woody Johnson called it “kind of the missing piece” on a team that has talent on both sides of the football. Johnson also said he “absolutely” would spend big money on a quarterback.

Rodgers’ choices are to retire, return to the Packers or seek a trade. There have been reports that the Packers prefer to move on from Rodgers and give Jordan Love a chance.

If Rodgers wants to be traded, the Jets and Raiders are the teams who likely will show the most interest. They both could appeal to Rodgers for different reasons.

Rodgers could reunite with his former No. 1 target Davante Adams in Las Vegas. The two played together for eight years in Green Bay, forming one of the best duos in football.

The Jets also make sense because of their recent hiring of former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for the same position. Rodgers and Hackett remain close.

The Jets also seem to be a team on the rise. Cornerback Sauce Gardner won Defensive Rookie of the Year and wide receiver Garrett Wilson won Offensive Rookie of the Year. Playmaking rookie running back Breece Hall was off to a great start last season before he tore his ACL.

After a 7-4 start, the Jets lost their final six games. Inconsistent quarterback play was a big part of it. Zach Wilson, who the Jets drafted No. 2 overall in 2021, was benched twice.

If the Jets don’t land Rodgers, there are other quarterbacks they could pursue. Derek Carr will reportedly be released by the Raiders and become a free agent. Jimmy Garoppolo also will be a free agent. His injury history could be an issue, though.

Lamar Jackson could be a possibility too if he and the Ravens can’t agree on a long-term contract extension. They could franchise Jackson and trade him to get some assets back.

If the Jets fail to get any of the bigger names, the next tier of quarterbacks could include Ryan Tannehill and Baker Mayfield.