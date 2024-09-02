Five things to watch for from the Jets heading into the season

The most anticipated Jets’ season since last year starts Monday night on the road against the defending NFC champion 49ers.

It will be former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s first time back in San Francisco as the Jets coach. More importantly, it will be Aaron Rodgers’ return.

His first season as a Jet ended after four snaps with a torn left Achilles tendon. Anyone who has seen Rodgers play in training camp believes he’s all the way back.

“He’s amazing,” general manager Joe Douglas said.

Tight end Tyler Conklin called Rodgers, “The Oppenheimer of football” for “the way he sees the game and processes the game at the speed that he does it.”

The Jets upgraded the roster around Rodgers and now Vegas has them as the favorite to win the AFC East.

Here are some things to look for this season:

The Rodgers Factor

He’s the oldest player in the NFL and coming off a major injury, but if Rodgers stays healthy the Jets’ chances of ending their 13-year playoff drought are pretty good.

When Rodgers has played at least 15 games, his teams have won at least 10 games ten times and more than 11 seven times. The Jets have won more than 11 games four times in their 64-year existence.

Rodgers also has thrown at least 25 touchdown passes in all 13 seasons that he’s played 15 games or more. There’s only been eight times that a Jets’ quarterback has thrown 25 touchdown passes.

Last year was the third time that because of an injury, Rodgers played fewer than 10 games. The season following his other two injuries he combined to throw 63 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions and led Green Bay to an 18-13-1 mark.

Players who could break out

Big defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, signed away from San Francisco, is healthy and hungry to show he was worthy of being a first-round pick (No. 14 in 2020). This Jets’ coaching staff has been able to get good production from tackles they signed from other teams.

Haason Reddick’s holdout has put the spotlight on defensive end Will McDonald. The Jets expect last year’s first-round pick to take a big jump this year. McDonald didn’t bulk up the way the Jets hoped, but they’re confident his quick get-off and spin move will lead to pressures and sacks.

Jeremy Ruckert will have a bigger role in the offense this season as the clear No. 2 tight end. The Lindenhurst product will also line up in the backfield and be used as a blocker and pass-catcher.

Rookie who could have biggest impact

Fourth-round pick Braelon Allen, 20, is the youngest player in the NFL, but he’s mature and seems ready to be the Jets’ No. 2 back behind bell cow Breece Hall. Allen had a strong camp and preseason. He could be used in short yardage or goal-line situations with his ability to lower his shoulder and use his 6-1, 235-pound frame against tacklers.

The Jets believe first-round pick Olu Fashanu can have a big impact, but they hope their swing tackle doesn’t have to — it would mean either Tyron Smith or Morgan Moses is injured. Fashanu is a good insurance policy, though.

Numbers to watch

Hall has a chance to set the Jets’ single-season record for scrimmage yards, currently owned by Curtis Martin with 1,942 in 2004. Hall finished with the franchise’s seventh-highest total last year (1,585) and was on a snap count the first four games. He’s expected to be featured more in the passing game than last year when he led the NFL backs with 76 catches.

Garrett Wilson could break Brandon Marshall’s team record of 1,502 receiving yards in 2015. Wilson averaged 1,072.5 yards his first two seasons, catching passes from seven different quarterbacks not named Rodgers.

Schedule breakdown

The NFL didn’t do the Jets, and their older players, any favors to start the season. They open with three games in 11 days, including the first two on the road. The Jets’ last six games — after their bye — are against teams that were a combined 20 games above .500 last year. The Jets need a strong finish this time. They’ve gone 4-14 after their bye the past two seasons.