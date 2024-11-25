Aaron Rodgers “absolutely” will be the Jets quarterback when they play the Seahawks on Sunday, according to interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

There were some questions about Rodgers’ status after another tumultuous week for the Jets. It started with general manager Joe Douglas being fired last Tuesday and led to reports that Rodgers could be put on injured reserve or cut before the season is over.

During Monday's afternoon zoom, Ulbrich said that Rodgers will still lead the offense and added that he didn’t foresee any personnel changes or shifts in play-calling duties coming out of the Jets’ bye week. Ulbrich also said that “there has not” been any talk of shutting down Rodgers, who has been dealing with knee, ankle and hamstring ailments.

Regarding reports that Rodgers has refused to undergo any scans or imaging on his lower body because he wants to keep playing, Ulbrich said, “That’s news to me.” Ulbrich feels Rodgers returned from the bye in a good place physically.

“You have to ask Aaron if he’s fully healthy but he’s better off today than he’s been as of late,” Ulbrich said. “He’s definitely feeling healthier than he has for probably the past month. A healthy Aaron Rodgers is the Aaron Rodgers we all love. Excited about what that looks like.”

The Jets (3-8) have six games left in this disappointing season. That might be all that remains in Rodgers’ Jets career — if not fewer.

Rodgers recently said he’s leaning toward playing next season. It may not be for the Jets, though. They’re expected to go in a different direction at quarterback. There also have been rumblings — after all the chaos this season — that Rodgers may not want return to the Jets.

Ulbrich was asked if he spoke to Rodgers amid all the drama around him and the team.

“I feel like we are on the same page,” Ulbrich said. “I think we’re both people — not to say I’m completely void of the knowledge of what’s going on outside this building, but my focus is here and what I can control. I think he feels the same way. From that standpoint, we’ve been on the same page from the beginning.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if Rodgers doesn’t finish the season on the field with ownership already looking to the future.

The Jets have begun the search for a new general manager and head coach. The franchise announced on Monday that they hired The 33rd Team — a media, analytics and consulting group — to help in identifying candidates, vetting them and coordinating interviews.

Ulbrich said it’s not awkward trying to coach the team when the organization is looking for his replacement.

“In all honesty it’s not at all,” Ulbrich said. “My singular focus is finishing this season off the right way, playing a brand of football we’re all proud of, myself included. That starts with Seattle.”

Ulbrich said “it hurts everybody’s heart” that Douglas was fired. Ulbrich and interim general manager Phil Savage addressed the team before Monday’s practice. Ulbrich’s message was about “attitude and approach.” He said Savage talked to the players about “what a pro looks like on a day-to-day basis regardless of your circumstance.”

Jets veterans got the messages and echoed them.

“Even though we’re coming off the bye week with a losing record it doesn’t have to stay that way,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “We can try to make the most out of these last six weeks that we have. At the end of the season whether we finish out with all wins, all losses or .500, change is going to happen regardless. Might as well do what we can while we’re here.”

Right tackle Morgan Moses said, “We’re going to go out there and play good football the way we know how to play… We’re going to go out there and bust some [butt] on Sunday.”

Notes & quotes: Mosley said he’s “progressing in the right direction” after missing the past four games with a neck injury. He did some tackling drills, but he hasn’t hit anyone yet and isn’t sure how his neck will respond. Mosley hopes to “get back on the field soon,” but isn’t sure it will be on Sunday… Ulbrich declined to answer a question about reports that owner Woody Johnson made him bench safety Tony Adams last game.