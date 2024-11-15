FLORHAM PARK, N.J.— About the speculated Aaron Rodgers-Jets divorce?

It’s not happening. Not if Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich has anything to say about it.

When asked if he would want the soon-to-be 41-year-old Rodgers to return as the Jets’ starting quarterback in 2025, Ulbrich said, "Absolutely I would. He’s just so talented. He’s proven over all the years to be one of the generational players in this league. I’d love for him to get an opportunity to play healthy football; to see what that would look like for an entire season.”

Ulbrich’s comments following Friday's practice came two days after Rodgers said, “I think so, yeah,” about playing in 2025 and stating he would “love to play for [Ulbrich] until the end.”

There is no time like the present to look toward the future. Because for all involved, the 2024 season has not gone according to plan for the Jets (3-7), who enter Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the 4-6 Colts still alive for a playoff berth but needing a great many things to break their way in order to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2010. According to NFL.com, the Jets still have a 13% probability to make the playoffs.

No, it’s not particularly great odds.

Still, Davante Adams argued, he has seen growth from the team he lectured after the 37-15 nationally televised humiliation at the hands of the Steelers nearly one month ago.

“It’s a very mature team as far as taking information and being coachable about stuff like that. There was never a doubt in my mind everybody would respond the right way and they did,” Adams told Newsday of the Jets, who have lost two of the three games they have played since his address.

“(Energy is) a prerequisite to winning. It doesn’t ultimately lead to that, automatically. You still have to put the work in and convert and execute the right way in order to make successful plays.”

Which could happen against this iteration of the Colts.

Offensively, the 2024 edition bears no resemblance to the Peyton Manning-Edgerrin James-Marvin Harrison teams of a decade or so ago. This is a team whose offensive attack is built upon running back Jonathan Taylor while trying to develop quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“He feels like a guy (who’s having) a little bit of a renaissance,” Ulbrich said of Taylor, who has rushed for 616 yards and five touchdowns this season. “The first couple years in the league he was fast, he was explosive. He doesn’t go down with arm tackles. You have to get numerous hats on him to get him down. It’s a great challenge.”

Having Taylor is something of a boon for the Colts, who are experiencing growing pains with Richardson. The second-year quarterback has completed just 44.4% of his passes (59-for-133) and has tossed seven interceptions against four touchdowns.

Ulbrich sees a dual threat for his defense in the 22-year-old, whom Colts coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday would start Sunday following a two-week benching.

“A really, really good athlete that helps move the sticks not only with his arm but with his legs,” Ulbrich said. “He’s got great arm strength. He actually has great accuracy and his timing is improving. The vision on the field is improving.”

Pressuring Richardson and keeping him in the pocket will be paramount. And to that end, Ulbrich believes Haason Reddick is due for a breakout performance.

Reddick, who has played in three games since ending his holdout, has recorded three tackles — one solo and two assisted — and has half-sack.

“He looks good and he keeps looking better and better,” Ulbrich said. “I’m excited to get him more involved.”

Which might be the mantra for the Jets’ offense this week as the Colts are allowing 386.7 yards per game. Only Carolina (386.9), Tampa Bay (389.3) and Jacksonville (390.6) are yielding more.

But as he is with Richardson, Ulbrich is concerned about coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense.

“Not a lot of scheme and that’s intentional because they want to do what they do at the highest level,” Ulbrich said. “They play with great effort and technique and they’re very consistent in all of what they do.”

Injury updates

Left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) and center Jake Hanson (hamstring) are out for Sunday. Adams (wrist and illness) is “on track” to play, Ulbrich said. Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) is questionable.