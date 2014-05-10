Jets add a "Bull Dozier" to OL in Round 4

The Jets wrapped up Round 4 by selecting Furman offensive tackle Dakota Dozier´137th overall.

At 6-3 1/2 and 313 pounds, it's no surprise he earned the nickname "Bill Dozier" in school. The former high school wrestler, mostly played left tackle during his college career but he's expected to be used at the guard spot. The Jets currently have veteran Willie Colon at right guard and last year's third-round pick, Brian Winters, stationed at left guard. Depending on how he develops, Dozier could be a long-term solution on the Jets' offensive line.

His athleticism is quite impressive for someone his size, but he does have to fine tune his mechanics. Nevertheless, he's got pretty good upside, according to CBS Sports.

He appeared in 45 games (44 starts) while at Furman, registering 440 knockdown blocks -- the most of any player in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision. Dozier also helped to clear lanes for three consecutive 1,000-yard rushers between 2011-2013.